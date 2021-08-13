Bayern Munich’s quest for an astonishing 10th straight Bundesliga title began Friday as new manager Julian Nagelsmann made his debut and it was somewhat spoiled by 18-year-old American defender Joe Scally and Gladbach.
Now the rest of Germany kicks off the 2021-22 schedule with renewed hope that they can be the ones to spoil Bayern’s party.
The 2021-22 Bundesliga schedule is rolling and it will not end until Saturday, May 14, when Bayern Munich take on Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig visit Arminia Bielefeld, and Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin.
The title race should be decided among those three sides, but keep an eye out for a surprise entrant that comes out of the starting blocks red-hot.
Final 2020-21 Bundesliga standings, table
2021-22 Bundesliga schedule, fixture list
Matchday 1
Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich — RECAP
Arminia Bielefeld v Freiburg
Augsburg v Hoffenheim
Stuttgart v Greuther Fuerth
Union Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen
Wolfsburg v Bochum
Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
Mainz v RB Leipzig
Koln v Hertha Berlin
Matchday 2
RB Leipzig v Stuttgart
Eintracht Frankfurt v Augsburg
Greuther Fuerth v Arminia Bielefeld
Bochum v Mainz
Hertha Berlin v Wolfsburg
Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach
Hoffenheim v Union Berlin
Bayern Munich v Koln
Matchday 3
Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim
Koln v Bochum
Arminia Bielefeld v Eintracht Frankfurt
Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen
Mainz v Greuther Fuerth
Stuttgart v Freiburg
Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin
Union Berlin v Borussia Monchengladbach
Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig
