Canos gives Brentford surprise early lead over Arsenal (video)

Well, this is surely the best way to welcome Brentford’s supporters to the Premier League!

Sergi Canos smashed home a goal through the legs of Arsenal’s Calum Chambers and to the near post of a flying Bernd Leno to give the Bees a lead halfway through their first half of Premier League football.

Canos, 24, was a big part of Brentford’s push for Premier League promotion and his status as its first PL scorer of the 2021-22 season suits the club.

The Brentford Community Stadium erupted, and the goal was deserved even if the Bees only had 33 percent possession at the time of Canos’ strike.

The ex-Barcelona and Liverpool man scored moments after a big intervention from Granit Xhaka led to a desperation goal line clearance from Chambers, who stayed close to Canos but let the Spaniard blast through his legs from inside the corner of the 18.

