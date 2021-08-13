Premier League odds for the opening games of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is about to kick off and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams coping with players coming back late from international duty.

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 1 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Manchester City v. Tottenham and Manchester United v. Leeds United taking center stage.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Watford 0-2 Aston Villa

Leicester City 3-1 Wolves

Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brentford 1-2 Arsenal

Everton 1-1 Southampton

Norwich City 1-2 Liverpool

Man United 1-1 Leeds United

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 1-0 Brighton

Newcastle 2-1 West Ham

Tottenham 2-1 Man City

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, August 13: (+290) Brentford v. Arsenal (-103). Draw: +230

Saturday, August 14: (-189) Man United v. Leeds United (+475). Draw: +325

Saturday, August 14: (+210) Watford v. Aston Vila (+135). Draw: +215

Saturday, August 14: (-150) Leicester City v. Wolves (+425). Draw: +265

Saturday, August 14: (-400) Chelsea v. Crystal Palace (+225). Draw: +290

Saturday, August 14: (+210) Burnley v. Brighton (+145). Draw: +200

Saturday, August 14: (-110) Everton v. Southampton (+300). Draw: +380

Saturday, August 14: (+700) Norwich City v. Liverpool (-304). Draw: +450

Sunday, August 15: (+215) Newcastle v. West Ham (+120). Draw: +240

Sunday, August 15: (+425) Tottenham v. Manchester City (-167). Draw: +300

