Bundesliga wrap: Haaland, Dortmund feast; Reyna scores, Brooks assists

Erling Haaland is still at Borussia Dortmund and right about now Eintracht Frankfurt is wishing someone expedited his exit from the Westfalenstadion.

Instead, the prolific young giant from Norway delivered five goal contributions as BVB was one of three Bundesliga clubs to score four or more goals on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in the USA ]

The match was also one of three to feature Americans on Saturday after Joe Scally started Friday’s 1-1 draw between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayern Munich.

Let’s delve into the goings-on of the Bundesliga season’s first Saturday

Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Erling Haaland continues to feast.

The big Norwegian waited off-screen all summer as the EURO, Copa America, and Gold Cup sang their songs, then scored two goals and assisted three others on Saturday.

Marco Reus also scored, had two assists, and another goal taken away by VAR. and Thorgan Hazard pitched in a goal and Giovanni Reyna had Dortmund’s fourth.

Reyna scored his ninth career BVB goal to go with nine assists, which merits a reminder that the USMNT youngster is still 18 until November.

That said, the goals hardly get easier than this.

18-Year Old Gio Reyna nets an opening day goal for Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. Huge expectations for the Bedford, NY-raised teen this season. He has the mentality to deliver 🙌 🇺🇸🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/3EMgleihzi — roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 14, 2021

Wolfsburg 1-0 Bochum

USMNT center back John Brooks was back amongst the clean sheets and helped set up Wout Weghorst for Wolfsburg’s lone goal of a 1-0 win.

Brooks had six interceptions and a blocked shot while passing at 93 percent for new boss Mark van Bommel (yes, that one).

Stuttgart 5-1 Greuther Furth

Last year’s new boys issued Julian Green and Furth a rude welcome to the top flight, as American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo saw two goals from Marc-Oliver Kempf and three assists from Borna Sosa help a blowout win.

Green was decent in the loss, though Stuttgart limited his touches. Green completed 10-of-11 passes in 70 minutes, drew two fouls, and won four-of-six duels.

Matchweek 1 fixtures and results

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich — RECAP

Arminia Bielefeld 0-0 Freiburg

Augsburg 0-4 Hoffenheim

Stuttgart 5-1 Greuther Fuerth

Union Berlin 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg 1-0 Bochum

Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz v RB Leipzig — 9:30am ET Sunday

Koln v Hertha Berlin — 11:30am ET Sunday

