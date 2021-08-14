Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton launched a superb late comeback to beat Burnley on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, as the Clarets and Seagulls battled hard in the wind and rain at a raucous Turf Moor.

A very early goal from James Tarkowski put Burnley ahead, and there was more than a hint of controversy about the goal as Brighton wanted it ruled out due to a push but VAR allowed it.

The Seagulls rallied in the second half and Neal Maupay tapped home to equalize for the visitors.

Alexis Mac Allister then won it for Brighton with a fine finish after jumping off the bench as Graham Potter’s side put in a real smash and grab display.

Three things we learned

1. Burnley battered the Seagulls: This was not pretty, at all, but Burnley just battered Brighton whenever they could. They won so many challenges in midfield and defense and they didn’t allow Brighton to get their flowing attacking play going. That worked until late on, but then Brighton figured it out. Burnley will have to have a Plan B for this season.

2. Brighton find cutting edge: It looked like being the same old story for the Seagulls. Yes, Danny Welbeck is out injured, but who else will score the goals for them? Graham Potter turned to his bench and Lallana, Moder and Mac Allister made a huge difference. They have so much quality in attacking midfield and that made the difference.

3. VAR controversy is still around: Burnley probably shouldn’t have taken the lead early on. Tarkowski’s goal looked likely to be ruled out by VAR for a push but it wasn’t and even though it looks like VAR learned a lot of good lessons from EURO 2020 this summer, there is still room for improvement.

Man of the Match: Yves Bissouma – Dominated the second half in midfield and has extra class on the ball.

Burnley took the lead early on with Tarkowski powering home a header at the back post.

After a lengthy VAR check for a potential push on Neal Maupay, the the goal was given.

Some hefty challenges flew in from Burnley after that opener and Brighton were far from happy.

Burnley came so close to doubling their lead as a poor clearance fell to Johann Berg Gudmundsson and he raced towards goal and unleashed a superb low shot that hit the post and came back out.

Jay Rodriguez hit a shot straight at Robert Sanchez after another powerful Burnley counter, as Brighton struggled to get going.

Burnley almost scored another from a corner as Ben Mee smashed the crossbar with a header as Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez looked shaky.

In the second half Brighton had a few chances which were blocked but Burnley were dangerous on the counter.

Adam Lallana tried to spark Brighton into life and Nick Pope almost carried a set piece into his own goal but he managed to gather it safely.

Late on Brighton did equalize as Yves Bissouma played in Jakub Moder who crossed for Maupay to tap home.

Brighton then won it late on as Pascal Gross crossed for Alexis Mac Allister to score the winner after coming off the bench to complete the comeback win.

