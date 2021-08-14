Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City – Wolves will be a beauty of a game on the opening weekend, as they clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) and both teams are optimistic heading into the new season.

After beating Manchester City to win the Community Shield last weekend, Leicester will be full of confidence. The Foxes have recruited well this summer with Ryan Bertand, Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare coming in, and Brendan Rodgers is aiming to keep pushing for a top four finish after two-straight seasons of finishing fifth.

As for Wolves, new manager Bruno Lage has Raul Jimenez back fit and their attacking unit will be built around the Mexico star. It will certainly be interesting to see how Wolves fare without long-time manager Nuno Espirito Santo as they have the playing squad to push for a top six finish. But it all depends on if Jimenez hits the ground running after his long-awaited return from a skull fracture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester – Wolves.

Team news

Leicester City have quite a few injury issues as Jonny Evans remains out at center back, while Wesely Fofana suffered a leg fracture in preseason. The arrival of Jannik Vestergaard will help Leicester in that regard. Timothy Castagne could return this weekend but Evans will be out until early September.

Wolves are struggling with defensive injuries as Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are battling for fitness. Trincao is one to look out for as the exciting winger, a Barcelona loanee, could make his Wolves and Premier League debut.

Our XI for #LeiWol has been confirmed! 🔵 Team news sponsored by @FBS_news 📋 — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 14, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester are the big favorites for this one at -150 and Wolves are underdogs at +425. The draw is +265.

Prediction

It is tough to look past Leicester City in this one, especially because they looked so sharp in the Community Shield. Wolves will maybe take some time to get going under their new manager. Go for a win for the Foxes. Leicester City 3-1 Wolves.

How to watch Leicester City – Wolves, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBCSports.com

