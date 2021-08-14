The 2021-22 Premier League season wastes no time in getting to its first derby, as Manchester United and Leeds are set to battle at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United fans enjoyed a hearty laugh as the Red Devils thrashed Leeds 6-2 in this fixture a season ago. Well beyond their rivalry clash with Leeds, expectations have been raised a level (or two) at Manchester United after spending $160 million to bring in winger Jadon Sancho and center back Raphael Varane. After finishing 2nd place last season (still 12 points behind champions and rivals Manchester City), the time for Manchester United to once again challenge for the Premier League title is now.

As for Leeds, the second season has proven a challenge for many sides making their way into the Premier League. How Marcelo Bielsa adjusts after the rest of the league has seen his side twice will prove massively influential on the outcome of their season. Leeds largely stood pat in the offseason, with the lone exception being their $18-million acquisition of left back Junior Firpo (along with making Jack Harrison’s loan from Manchester City a permanent move for $15 million).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Man United – Leeds this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester United – Leeds (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester United: OUT: Raphael Varane (isolation), Dean Henderson (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee), Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Edinson Cavani (international duty – extended leave), Jesse Lingard (undisclosed), Alex Telles (ankle), Eric Bailly (international duty – Olympics)

Leeds: OUT: Diego Llorente (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United (-189) | Leeds (+450) | Draw (+333)

Prediction

Varane has been all but ruled out of the starting lineup as he completes the final steps of his transfer and Sancho only has roughly a week of training with his new side, so don’t be surprised to see those two eased in slowly. Marcus Rashford is also out after undergoing shoulder surgery, so perhaps the Red Devils will get off to a bit of a slow start and (just about) drop points to open the season. Manchester 3-2 Leeds.

How to watch Manchester United – Leeds and start time

Kickoff: 7:30 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

