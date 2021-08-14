Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United hammered Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford in front of a full house as the Red Devils came flying out of the traps on the opening weekend of the season and the reaction after the game was excitable.

Paul Pogba grabbed four assists and Bruno Fernandes bagged a hat trick in a perfect opening game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Jadon Sancho came off the bench and new signing Raphael Varane was paraded on the pitch before the game.

This was the best possible start to a new season for Manchester United, while Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa will be smarting after a heavy defeat to their big rivals.

Below is live reaction from Old Trafford as the Manchester United players and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revelled in a huge opening weekend win against Leeds United.

Manchester United – Leeds United reaction, live!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to BT Sport about the squad depth at United and how happy he is:

“There are eight or nine players that aren’t here today. We have a bench with quality, we’ve done well in the summer window. Raphael came in today which gave the crowd and the players a boost… For me, this is the way I want to see my team play I want to see them running and going forward and taking risks and we looked fit.”

Solskjaer was asked about incredible displays from Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba:

“He [Bruno Fernandes] is a risk-taker. He is a Man United player. When you are a forward at Man United you need to have confidence, a bit of arrogance and take risks,” Solskjaer added.

“Four assists. Wow. Paul, I’ve had a great relationship with Paul since he was a kid [in the academy at United]. Today we gave him the freedom of going wherever he wants, roaming. Paul is one of those players who can create something out of nothing. I was impressed with his fitness.”

A quick transfer update from Solskjaer too when asked if United would bring in any other players this summer:

“Anything from now is a bonus.”

The crowd pretty much drowned out Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood as United’s players soaked up the post-game atmosphere:

"My achievement every season is being better than the last one." "This season we have to for sure be better than last season." "We will accomplish something with this mentality." 🎙 Man of the Match Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood catch up with @TheDesKelly… pic.twitter.com/nnxsjhw9SM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 14, 2021

