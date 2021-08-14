Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich City versus Liverpool has a whiff of an upset about it on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, as the Canaries host the Reds on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC, online via NBCSports.com and on Peacock) at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke led Norwich to a second promotion to the Premier League in the last three seasons, as they tore up the Championship once again last season. With some key offseason acquisitions (Rashica, Gilmour and USMNT’s Josh Sargent to name a few) Norwich look better placed for a run at Premier League survival this season.

As for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, the way they finished last season was incredible and with Virgil van Dijk (who just signed a new long-term contract) and Joe Gomez now fully fit, plus Ibrahima Konate joining in a big-money deal from RB Leipzig, defensively they look a lot stronger. Klopp and his players will be wary of an upset here, though, especially as plenty of Liverpool’s stars have had busy summers on international duty.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Norwich City – Liverpool.

Team news

Norwich City have had several COVID-19 cases in recent weeks which hit their preseason friendly schedule hard. Farke is sweating on the fitness of star midfielder Todd Cantwell who has an ankle issue, while Lukas Rupp also has an ankle knock. Grant Hanley and new signing Milot Rashica should be available after testing positive for COVID-19 but recovering. New signing Josh Sargent, of USMNT fame, and Greek winger Christos Tzolis could both make their debuts. Przemyslaw Placheta is out, while Andrew Omobamidele is recovering from tonsillitis. Sam Byram remains out long-term.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 Here's how we're shaping up for the first time in 2021/22! 👇 pic.twitter.com/rbmV40fCYC — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 14, 2021

Liverpool have a few concerns with left back Andy Robertson hurting his ankle in a preseason friendly and he’s out for this game. Curtis Jones also has a small knock, while the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson have only just linked up with the Liverpool squad and may not start.

🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN 🚨 Here's your first Reds line-up of the 21/22 @premierleague campaign, with @VirgilvDijk making his first competitive start since last October 🙌 #NORLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Norwich City are hunger underdogs at +750, while Liverpool are -334 to win and the draw is +450.

Prediction

Everything points towards a Liverpool win but with the fans back at Carrow Road and optimism in the air at Norwich, this could be tougher than it looks for Klopp’s boys. Still, go for them to grab a narrow win without some of their big stars in full flow early in the season. Norwich City 1-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Norwich City – Liverpool stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com and on Peacock

