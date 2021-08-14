Pogba, Bruno Fernandes make marvelous Manchester United goal (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

No Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, and Anthony Martial. Jadon Sancho on the bench.

Does Manchester United still have Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba? Yes? Yeah, this is fine (and not the meme “This is fine”).

The Red Devils’ marquee midfielders combined with maturing Scott McTominay to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the returning Old Trafford support a dream start to the Premier League season.

They got a little help from Illan Meslier, as the young Leeds star goalkeeper overhit a long pass and a quick header was moved along to Pogba by McTominay.

The French midfielder used a deft first touch pass to lift the lid on the Leeds back line and Fernandes’ terrific touch set him up to slot past Meslier, the keeper only getting a piece of the ball.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

The PASS.

The FINISH. Manchester United are on the board! #MyPLMorning 📺 NBCSN pic.twitter.com/yljDUXh9Rm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 14, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola