VIDEO: Pulisic scores 1st goal of season to give Chelsea 2-0 lead

Christian Pulisic’s 2021-22 season is officially off and running after the USMNT star bagged his first goal of the Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Cesar Azpilicueta played a dangerous cross into the penalty area from the right wing, and goalkeeper Vicente Guaita made a mess of it in front of goal. Pulisic arrived at just the right time to dig the ball out from under his feet and lift it over a mass of bodies strewn about the six-yard box, off the underside of the crossbar and over the goal line.

Pulisic was highly active and heavily involved in the first half, even prior to his goal, as he tucked inside from the left wing time and time again to carry the ball through midfield.

With Hakim Ziyech (shoulder) and Romelu Lukaku (signed on Thursday) unavailable for the curtain-raiser, Pulisic made what might be a semi-rare start on Saturday. Thus far, he has made a strong case for even more minutes.

