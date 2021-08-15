Antonio hails ‘never beaten’ West Ham comeback, Moyes sees ‘evolution’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Moyes expects some transfer movement as West Ham United builds for both another top-six charge in the Premier League and a run in the Europa League.

But if no new reinforcements arrive and the Irons show the mettle they showed in coming back twice to win 4-2 at Newcastle United on Sunday, well…

“If they play like that, I don’t need anybody else,” Moyes said.

Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma led the attack and Declan Rice joined Tomas Soucek in running the midfield as West Ham overcame two Newcastle headed goals to pick up three points on opening day.

Moyes knows that the consistency of West Ham home and away can make a huge difference for a team that was the PL’s second-best home team in 2020-21 but ninth away from London’s Olympic Stadium.

“We play the way away like we do at home, I can see an evolution of the team and have a great trust in how they are playing,” he said. “I was angry with the goals but I thought we played pretty well today.”

Antonio had some interesting words on top of clever quips about breaking West Ham’s PL goal record — “Not bad for a right back,” he laughed in referencing Slaven Bilic’s hopes of making him a defender — and missing a penalty after taking the honors off Rice last season.

The veteran forward believes that the mentality is just different in London these days.

“We showed our ability last year,” Antonio said. “We showed we have the resilience and we always believe in ourselves that we can come back and score goals. We’re never beaten, we’ll always fight back and keep going.”

