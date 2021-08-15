Legendary striker Gerd Muller dies at 75; World Cup, EURO winner

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Legendary goal scorer Gerd Muller has passed away at the age of 75.

A legend’s legend, Muller was the author of 566 goals for Bayern Munich won EURO 1972 and the 1974 World Cup with West Germany.

And “Der Bomber” was the top scorer at both of those tournaments and four European Cups.

He won three European Cups and four Bundesliga crowns with Bayern in a career that started with 1861 Nordlingen and ended in the United States with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers of the North American Soccer League.

His 40-goal Bundesliga season stood as a record under Robert Lewandowski broke the record last season, lifting his shirt after equaling to reveal a nod to Muller.

Muller scored 68 goals in 62 caps for West Germany, and held the World Cup all-time goal record for more than three decades.

It was announced in 2015 that Muller was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Here’s fellow Bayern legend and current club CEO Oliver Kahn:

“The news of Gerd Müller’s death deeply saddens us all. He’s one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivaled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football. As a player and a person, Gerd Müller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts.”

