USWNT legend Carli Lloyd has announced she will retire from the game.

One of the greatest to ever play the game is an American icon and she leaves an incredible legacy.

Along with the likes of Abby Wambach, Julie Foudy, Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, Hope Solo, Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm, Christie Pearce, Alex Morgan and others, Carli Lloyd is truly a USWNT legend.

Lloyd, 39, was crowned the top female player on the planet in 2015 and 2016 and one of the best memories of her play was the incredible hat trick she scored in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final as the USWNT beat Japan. Lloyd and Hamm are the only two USWNT players in history to be crowned the best player on the planet twice.

The New Jersey native has played 312 times for the USWNT, second all-time, and has scored 128 goals. Only three other players in history have played more international games than Lloyd and among her numerous USWNT records she most recently became the top-scoring U.S. women’s player in Olympic history.

The USWNT announced they will play four games in the fall (two in September and two in October) which will act as Lloyd’s farewell matches. She will play the rest of the NWSL season with NJ/NY Gotham FC before calling time on her club career too.

Here is what the two-time World Cup and two-time Olympic Gold medal winner had to say about her retirement after a 17-year career with the national team.

What has Lloyd been saying about her retirement?

“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” said Lloyd. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.”

“Through all the goals, the trophies, the medals and the championships won, what I am most proud of is that I’ve been able to stay unapologetically me,” Lloyd added. “My journey has been hard, but I can honestly say I’ve stayed true to myself, to my teammates, my coaches, the media and the fans throughout my entire career and that is what I am most proud of. Everyone sees the moments of glory, but I have cherished the work behind the scenes and the adversity that I’ve had to overcome to get to those glorious moments.”

Lloyd has always delivered goals, assists and incredible individual moments and has been incredibly consistent throughout her career.

Her will to win, drive to succeed and supreme quality in key moments were the trademarks of a truly remarkable career.