La Liga took its first post-Lionel Messi steps on Friday when Valencia and Mallorca kicked off the Spanish season.
The campaign will run deep into May, when Real Madrid and Barcelona will hope to dethrone Atletico Madrid to reclaim La Liga bragging rights.
Below you’ll see the first three weeks of the Bundesliga schedule plus notable derbies including El Clasico.
Below is the full La Liga table and schedule.
La Liga 2021-22 schedule
Matchday 1 — Aug. 13-16
Valencia 1-0 Mallorca
Mallorca 1-1 Real Betis
Cadiz 1-1 Levante
Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid
Osasuna 0-0 Espanyol
Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid
Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad
Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano
Villarreal 0-0 Granada
Elche 0-0 Athletic Bilbao
Matchday 2 — Aug. 20-23
Real Betis v Cadiz — 3pm ET Friday
Alaves v Mallorca — 11am ET Saturday
Granada v Valencia — 1:30pm ET Saturday
Espanyol v Villarreal — 1:30pm ET Saturday
Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona — 4pm ET Saturday
Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano — 11am ET Sunday
Atletico Madrid v Elche — 1:30pm ET Sunday
Levante v Real Madrid — 4pm ET Sunday
Getafe v Sevilla — 2pm ET Monday
Osasuna v Celta Vigo — 4pm ET Monday
Matchday 3 — Aug. 27-29
Mallorca v Espanyol — 2pm ET Friday
Valencia v Alaves — 4:15pm ET Friday
Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao — 11am ET Saturday
Elche v Sevilla– 1:30pm ET Saturday
Real Sociedad v Levante — 1:30pm ET Saturday
Real Betis v Real Madrid — 4pm ET Saturday
Barcelona v Getafe — 11am ET Sunday
Rayo Vallecano v Granada — 1:30pm ET Sunday
Cadiz v Osasuna — 1:30pm ET Sunday
Atletico Madrid v Villarreal — 4pm ET Monday
Madrid derbies
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid — Dec. 12
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid — May 8, 2022
El Clasico
Barcelona v Real Madrid — Oct. 24
Real Madrid v Barcelona — March 20, 2022
El Gran Derbi
Real Betis v Sevilla — Nov. 7
Sevilla v Real Betis — Feb. 27, 2022
Basque derbies
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao — Oct. 31
Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad — Feb. 20, 2022
Barcelona derbies
Barcelona v Espanyol — Nov. 21
Espanyol v Barcelona — Feb. 13, 2022