Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

La Liga took its first post-Lionel Messi steps on Friday when Valencia and Mallorca kicked off the Spanish season.

The campaign will run deep into May, when Real Madrid and Barcelona will hope to dethrone Atletico Madrid to reclaim La Liga bragging rights.

Below you’ll see the first three weeks of the Bundesliga schedule plus notable derbies including El Clasico.

[ LIVE: La Liga stats, standings, scoreboard ]

Click here for match odds on La Liga and beyond from our new official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Below is the full La Liga table and schedule.

La Liga 2021-22 standings

La Liga 2021-22 schedule

Matchday 1 — Aug. 13-16

Valencia 1-0 Mallorca

Mallorca 1-1 Real Betis

Cadiz 1-1 Levante

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Osasuna 0-0 Espanyol

Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Villarreal 0-0 Granada

Elche 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 2 — Aug. 20-23

Real Betis v Cadiz — 3pm ET Friday

Alaves v Mallorca — 11am ET Saturday

Granada v Valencia — 1:30pm ET Saturday

Espanyol v Villarreal — 1:30pm ET Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona — 4pm ET Saturday

Real Sociedad v Rayo Vallecano — 11am ET Sunday

Atletico Madrid v Elche — 1:30pm ET Sunday

Levante v Real Madrid — 4pm ET Sunday

Getafe v Sevilla — 2pm ET Monday

Osasuna v Celta Vigo — 4pm ET Monday

How to watch, stream La Liga in the USA

How to watch: ESPN

Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com

Matchday 3 — Aug. 27-29

Mallorca v Espanyol — 2pm ET Friday

Valencia v Alaves — 4:15pm ET Friday

Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao — 11am ET Saturday

Elche v Sevilla– 1:30pm ET Saturday

Real Sociedad v Levante — 1:30pm ET Saturday

Real Betis v Real Madrid — 4pm ET Saturday

Barcelona v Getafe — 11am ET Sunday

Rayo Vallecano v Granada — 1:30pm ET Sunday

Cadiz v Osasuna — 1:30pm ET Sunday

Atletico Madrid v Villarreal — 4pm ET Monday

Madrid derbies

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid — Dec. 12

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid — May 8, 2022

El Clasico

Barcelona v Real Madrid — Oct. 24

Real Madrid v Barcelona — March 20, 2022

El Gran Derbi

Real Betis v Sevilla — Nov. 7

Sevilla v Real Betis — Feb. 27, 2022

Basque derbies

Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao — Oct. 31

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad — Feb. 20, 2022

Barcelona derbies

Barcelona v Espanyol — Nov. 21

Espanyol v Barcelona — Feb. 13, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola