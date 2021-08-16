La Liga wrap: Barcelona gets winning start; Sevilla’s Lamela nets 2 (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

La Liga’s big winners on opening weekend were, well, the big winners from most La Liga weekends.

But Barcelona will be smiling after winning its first match following the exit of Lionel Messi.

[ MORE: Ten things we learned from Week 1 in the Premier League ]

Real Madrid and Sevilla also picked up big wins while Atletico Madrid joined Barca in beating better competition than their would-be title rivals.

Let’s dig into Week 1 of La Liga’s 2021-22 season.

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Karim Benzema might not be a terrific person but he’s a heck of a footballer, and Real’s veteran striker scored two more in a straight-forward win over Alaves, who got a goal from ex-Newcastle man Joselu and appearances from Manchester United teen Facundo Pellistri.

Familiar names Eden Hazard, David Alaba, and Luka Modric assisted Real’s goals, as Nacho Fernandez and Vinicius Junior also got on the score sheet.

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad

This was an inspired Barca that fired out of the gates, getting contributions from new and old right off the bat when Gerard Pique, fresh off agreeing to lower his salary in order to allow Barca to register Memphis Depay and others, put home service from the fellow ex-Manchester United man in the 19th minute.

Frenkie de Jong then set up Martin Braithwaite just before halftime for the first goal of the Dane’s brace, and Barca led 3-0 when some subs opened the gates to a Real Sociedad comeback bid.

Julen Lobete and Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice late, but Braithwaite assisted a stoppage-time Sergi Roberto goal to give Barca a two-goal win.

USMNT fullback Sergino Dest went 71 minutes and left with the lead 3-0, finishing with seven-of-nine duels won and 92 percent passing with both of his dribbles completed in the win.

A new Barcelona 😅 Two goals coming from headers! pic.twitter.com/TAnpAhC7H7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 15, 2021

Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

A scrap between Celta’s Hugo Mallo and Atleti’s Mario Hermoso got the headlines after both were sent off deep in stoppage, but there was a game here as the defending champs sandwiched an Angel Correa brace around an Iago Aspas penalty to win away from home.

Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Julen Lopetegui’s men quietly mounted a title challenge last season and got a pair of goals from new boy Erik Lamela to make a strong opening day statement at home, as Youssef En-Nesyri scored and set up Lamela’s second.

La Liga Matchday 1 Results

Valencia 1-0 Mallorca

Mallorca 1-1 Real Betis

Cadiz 1-1 Levante

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Osasuna 0-0 Espanyol

Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Villarreal 0-0 Granada

Elche 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Follow @NicholasMendola