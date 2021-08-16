Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our first player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool dominate our player Power Rankings after some impressive wins, as plenty of the big boys put down a marker early in the season.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and others still working towards full fitness, plenty more stars will be included in this list in the weeks to come.

There were also some new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is going to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are back in full Premier League stadiums and this is what it is all about.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 1

1. Bruno Fernandes (Man United)

2. Heung-min Son (Tottenham)

3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

4. Sergi Canos (Brentford)

5. Paul Pogba (Man United)

6. Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea)

7. Mason Greenwood (Man United)

8. Ivan Toney (Brentford)

9. Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

10. Declan Rice (West Ham)

11. Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

12. Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham)

13. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

14. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

15. Emmanuel Dennis (Watford)

16. Michail Antonio (West Ham)

17. Richarlison (Everton)

18. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

19. Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

20. Luke Shaw (Man United)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports