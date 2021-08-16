Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can Weston McKennie and Juve reclaim the scudetto? Will Milan rival reigning Inter? Will USMNT youngsters Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann make a splash at Venezia?

Serie A’s schedule shows the world when some of the oldest and most heated rivalries in football will be staged in the 2020-21 season, which looks plenty congested after a late start of Sept. 20.

2020-21 Serie A standings, table

2021-22 Serie A schedule, fixture list

Week 1

Inter Milan v Genoa — 12:30pm ET Saturday

Verona v Sassuolo — 12:30pm ET Saturday

Empoli v Lazio — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Torino v Atalanta — 2:45pm ET Saturday

Udinese v Juventus — 12:30pm ET Sunday

Bologna v Salernitana — 12:30pm ET Sunday

Roma v Fiorentina — 2:45pm ET Sunday

Napoli v Venezia — 2:45pm ET Sunday

Cagliari v Spezia — 12:30pm ET Monday

Sampdoria v AC Milan — 2:45pm ET Monday

Week 2

Udinese v Venezia — 12:30pm ET Aug. 27

Verona v Inter Milan — 2:45pm ET Aug. 27

Lazio v Spezia — 12:30pm ET Aug. 28

Atalanta v Bologna — 12:30pm ET Aug. 28

Fiorentina v Torino — 2:45pm ET Aug. 28

Juventus v Empoli — 2:45pm ET Aug. 28

Genoa v Napoli — 12:30pm ET Aug. 29

Sassuolo v Sampdoria — 12:30pm ET Aug. 29

Salernitana v Roma — 2:45pm ET Aug. 29

AC Milan v Cagliari — 2:45pm ET Aug. 29

— International break —

Derby della Madonnina

AC Milan v Inter Milan — Nov. 7

Inter Milan v AC Milan — Feb. 6, 2022

Derby della Mole

Torino v Juventus — Oct. 3

Juventus v Torino — Feb. 20, 2022

Derby della Capitale

Lazio v Roma — Sept. 26

Roma v Lazio — March 20, 2022

Derby del Sole

Roma v Napoli — Oct. 24

Napoli v Roma — April 16, 2022

Derby dell’Appennino

Bologna v Fiorentina — Dec. 5

Fiorentina v Bologna — March 13, 2022

Derby della Lanterna

Genoa v Sampdoria — Dec. 12

Sampdoria v Genoa — May 1, 2022

