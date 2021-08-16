Can Weston McKennie and Juve reclaim the scudetto? Will Milan rival reigning Inter? Will USMNT youngsters Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann make a splash at Venezia?
Serie A’s schedule shows the world when some of the oldest and most heated rivalries in football will be staged in the 2020-21 season, which looks plenty congested after a late start of Sept. 20.
2020-21 Serie A standings, table
2021-22 Serie A schedule, fixture list
Week 1
Inter Milan v Genoa — 12:30pm ET Saturday
Verona v Sassuolo — 12:30pm ET Saturday
Empoli v Lazio — 2:45pm ET Saturday
Torino v Atalanta — 2:45pm ET Saturday
Udinese v Juventus — 12:30pm ET Sunday
Bologna v Salernitana — 12:30pm ET Sunday
Roma v Fiorentina — 2:45pm ET Sunday
Napoli v Venezia — 2:45pm ET Sunday
Cagliari v Spezia — 12:30pm ET Monday
Sampdoria v AC Milan — 2:45pm ET Monday
How to watch, stream Serie A in the USA
How to watch: ESPN
Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com
Week 2
Udinese v Venezia — 12:30pm ET Aug. 27
Verona v Inter Milan — 2:45pm ET Aug. 27
Lazio v Spezia — 12:30pm ET Aug. 28
Atalanta v Bologna — 12:30pm ET Aug. 28
Fiorentina v Torino — 2:45pm ET Aug. 28
Juventus v Empoli — 2:45pm ET Aug. 28
Genoa v Napoli — 12:30pm ET Aug. 29
Sassuolo v Sampdoria — 12:30pm ET Aug. 29
Salernitana v Roma — 2:45pm ET Aug. 29
AC Milan v Cagliari — 2:45pm ET Aug. 29
— International break —
Derby della Madonnina
AC Milan v Inter Milan — Nov. 7
Inter Milan v AC Milan — Feb. 6, 2022
Derby della Mole
Torino v Juventus — Oct. 3
Juventus v Torino — Feb. 20, 2022
Derby della Capitale
Lazio v Roma — Sept. 26
Roma v Lazio — March 20, 2022
Derby del Sole
Roma v Napoli — Oct. 24
Napoli v Roma — April 16, 2022
Derby dell’Appennino
Bologna v Fiorentina — Dec. 5
Fiorentina v Bologna — March 13, 2022
Derby della Lanterna
Genoa v Sampdoria — Dec. 12
Sampdoria v Genoa — May 1, 2022