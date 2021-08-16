UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, video, predictions, links

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next European Cup champion?

The UEFA Champions League continues its qualifying rounds this week with first legs between some very big names considering this stage of the game.

Below you will find UCL odds on the first legs and outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and even predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Some Americans are still fighting to reach the knockout rounds, including Ferencvaros’ Henry Wingo, Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson, Brondby’s Christian Cappis, Young Boys’ Jordan Siebatcheu, and PSV Eindhoven’s Richard Ledezma.

How to watch UEFA Champions League, stream and start time

Kick off: Aug. 17 and 18

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures and results

All kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

First legs

Red Bull Salzburg v Brondby — Wednesday

Sheriff Tiraspol v Dinamo Zagreb — Wednesday

AS Monaco v Shakhtar Donetsk — Wednesday

PSV Eindhoven v Benfica — Thursday

Young Boys v Ferencvaros — Thursday

Malmo v Ludogorets — Thursday

Wednesday

Shakhtar Donetsk v AS Monaco — Aug. 24

Brondby v Red Bull Salzburg — Aug. 24

Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff Tiraspol — Aug. 24

PSV Eindhoven v Benfica — Aug. 25

Ludogorets v Malmo — Aug. 25

Ferencvaros v Young Boys — Aug. 25

UCL predictions

Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 Brondby

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Dinamo Zagreb

AS Monaco 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Benfica

Young Boys 1-0 Ferencvaros

Malmo 2-1 Ludogorets

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

First legs

Red Bull Salzburg (-667) v Brondby (+1200) | Draw (+550)

Sheriff Tiraspol (+325) v Dinamo Zagreb (-118) | Draw (+210)

AS Monaco (-159) v Shakhtar Donetsk (+375) | Draw (+265)

PSV Eindhoven (+210) v Benfica (+112) | Draw (+225)

Young Boys (-189) v Ferencvaros (+475) | Draw (+270)

Malmo (-106) v Ludogorets (+270) | Draw (+220)

Outright winner

Paris Saint-Germain (+250)

Man City (+350)

Bayern Munich (+650)

Chelsea (+850)

Liverpool (+900)

Manchester United (+1500)

Real Madrid (+1600)

Barcelona (+2000)

Juventus (+2000)

Atletico Madrid (+2500)

Borussia Dortmund (+5000)

Inter Milan (+5000)

Atalanta (+5000)

RB Leipzig (+6000)

AC Milan (+6000)

Sevilla (+6000)

Ajax (+10000)

Porto (+15000)

Benfica (+15000)

Lille (+15000)

Monaco (+15000)

Villarreal (+15000)

Wolfsburg (+15000)

Sporting Lisbon (+15000)

PSV Eindhoven (+15000)

