The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Arsenal fixtures including dates, times, opponents, and more. Arsenal game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.

If you love the Gunners, here is everything you need to watch their games in the USA and stay up to date with how Mikel Arteta’s side are getting on.

Many have high hopes for the north London giants this season as they continue to make exciting young additions and put faith in the likes of Bakayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in attack.

Below is the full Arsenal’s schedule, with dates and times subject to change.

2021-22 Arsenal Fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Fri Aug 13: 3:00 PM ET – ANALYSIS, RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Arsenal 0-2 Brentford

Brentford Community Stadium

Sun Aug 22: 11:30 AM ET

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Emirates Stadium

Sat Aug 28: 7:30 AM ET

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Etihad Stadium

Sat Sep 11: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Emirates Stadium

Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Burnley

Turf Moor

Sun Sep 26: 11:30 AM ET

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Emirates Stadium

Sat Oct 2: 12:30 PM ET

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The American Express Community Stadium

Mon Oct 18: 3:00 PM ET

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Emirates Stadium

Fri Oct 22: 3:00 PM ET

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Emirates Stadium

Sat Oct 30: 7:30 AM ET

Arsenal vs Leicester City

King Power Stadium

Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Watford

Emirates Stadium

Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Anfield

Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Emirates Stadium

Tue Nov 30: 3:00 PM ET

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Old Trafford

Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Everton

Goodison Park

Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Southampton

Emirates Stadium

Tue Dec 14: 2:45 PM ET

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Emirates Stadium

Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Elland Road

Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Carrow Road

Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Wolves

Emirates Stadium

Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Emirates Stadium

Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Burnley

Emirates Stadium

Tue Feb 8: 2:45 PM ET

Arsenal vs Wolves

Molineux Stadium

Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Stamford Bridge

Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Brentford

Emirates Stadium

Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Emirates Stadium

Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Watford

Vicarage Road

Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Emirates Stadium

Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Villa Park

Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Selhurst Park

Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Emirates Stadium

Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Southampton

St. Mary’s Stadium

Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Emirates Stadium

Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs West Ham United

London Stadium

Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Emirates Stadium

Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

St. James’ Park

Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET

Arsenal vs Everton

Emirates Stadium