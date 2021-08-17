The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Arsenal fixtures including dates, times, opponents, and more. Arsenal game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.
If you love the Gunners, here is everything you need to watch their games in the USA and stay up to date with how Mikel Arteta’s side are getting on.
Many have high hopes for the north London giants this season as they continue to make exciting young additions and put faith in the likes of Bakayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in attack.
Below is the full Arsenal’s schedule, with dates and times subject to change.
2021-22 Arsenal Fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)
Fri Aug 13: 3:00 PM ET – ANALYSIS, RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 0-2 Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium
Sun Aug 22: 11:30 AM ET
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Emirates Stadium
Sat Aug 28: 7:30 AM ET
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Etihad Stadium
Sat Sep 11: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Emirates Stadium
Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Burnley
Turf Moor
Sun Sep 26: 11:30 AM ET
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Emirates Stadium
Sat Oct 2: 12:30 PM ET
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
Mon Oct 18: 3:00 PM ET
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Emirates Stadium
Fri Oct 22: 3:00 PM ET
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Emirates Stadium
Sat Oct 30: 7:30 AM ET
Arsenal vs Leicester City
King Power Stadium
Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Watford
Emirates Stadium
Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Anfield
Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Emirates Stadium
Tue Nov 30: 3:00 PM ET
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Old Trafford
Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Everton
Goodison Park
Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Southampton
Emirates Stadium
Tue Dec 14: 2:45 PM ET
Arsenal vs West Ham United
Emirates Stadium
Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Leeds United
Elland Road
Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Carrow Road
Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Wolves
Emirates Stadium
Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Emirates Stadium
Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Burnley
Emirates Stadium
Tue Feb 8: 2:45 PM ET
Arsenal vs Wolves
Molineux Stadium
Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Stamford Bridge
Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Brentford
Emirates Stadium
Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Emirates Stadium
Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Watford
Vicarage Road
Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Leicester City
Emirates Stadium
Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Villa Park
Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park
Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Emirates Stadium
Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Southampton
St. Mary’s Stadium
Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Emirates Stadium
Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs West Ham United
London Stadium
Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Leeds United
Emirates Stadium
Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
St. James’ Park