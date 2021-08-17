Arsenal schedule: Dates, start times, opponents, how to watch, live stream

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Arsenal fixtures including dates, times, opponents, and more. Arsenal game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

If you love the Gunners, here is everything you need to watch their games in the USA and stay up to date with how Mikel Arteta’s side are getting on.

Many have high hopes for the north London giants this season as they continue to make exciting young additions and put faith in the likes of Bakayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in attack.

Below is the full Arsenal’s schedule, with dates and times subject to change.

Latest Premier League news

Aubameyang
Transfer news: Aubameyang, Coutinho swap; Pogba to PSG
Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham joins Roma in $47 million move
Bellingham
Transfer news: Bellingham to Chelsea; USMNT’s Hoppe, Miazga linked...

2021-22 Arsenal Fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Fri Aug 13: 3:00 PM ET – ANALYSIS, RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 0-2 Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium

Sun Aug 22: 11:30 AM ET
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Emirates Stadium

Sat Aug 28: 7:30 AM ET
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Etihad Stadium

Sat Sep 11: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Emirates Stadium

Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Burnley
Turf Moor

Sun Sep 26: 11:30 AM ET
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Emirates Stadium

Sat Oct 2: 12:30 PM ET
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium

Mon Oct 18: 3:00 PM ET
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Emirates Stadium

Fri Oct 22: 3:00 PM ET
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Emirates Stadium

Sat Oct 30: 7:30 AM ET
Arsenal vs Leicester City
King Power Stadium

Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Watford
Emirates Stadium

Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Anfield

Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
Emirates Stadium

Tue Nov 30: 3:00 PM ET
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Old Trafford

Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Everton
Goodison Park

Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Southampton
Emirates Stadium

Tue Dec 14: 2:45 PM ET
Arsenal vs West Ham United
Emirates Stadium

Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Leeds United
Elland Road

Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Carrow Road

Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Wolves
Emirates Stadium

Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Manchester City
Emirates Stadium

Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Burnley
Emirates Stadium

Tue Feb 8: 2:45 PM ET
Arsenal vs Wolves
Molineux Stadium

Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Stamford Bridge

Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Brentford
Emirates Stadium

Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Emirates Stadium

Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Watford
Vicarage Road

Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Leicester City
Emirates Stadium

Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Villa Park

Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park

Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Emirates Stadium

Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Southampton
St. Mary’s Stadium

Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Manchester United
Emirates Stadium

Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs West Ham United
London Stadium

Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Leeds United
Emirates Stadium

Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Newcastle United
St. James’ Park

Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET
Arsenal vs Everton
Emirates Stadium