Some huge names are included in the latest transfer news as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Phillipe Coutinho swap between Barcelona and Arsenal is mentioned, so too is Paul Pogba to PSG.

When it comes to swap deals, Barcelona would certainly be interested in that due to their current financial situation.

Along with Alexandre Lacazette, Aubameyang didn’t feature for Arsenal in their defeat at Brentford on the opening day of the new season, fuelling talk of a possible exit from the Gunners for both in the coming weeks.

Below we focus on that, plus a huge offer for Paul Pogba to mull over in the next few months.

Barcelona, Arsenal linked with swap move

Now this is an intriguing report. Our partners in the UK at Sky Sports believe that Barcelona want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 32, and multiple reports suggest they are offering Coutinho, 29, in a straight swap deal.

Arsenal fans, would you take that deal?

After signing his massive new three-year contract in the summer of 2020, Aubameyang was out of sorts last season but still scored 15 goals in 39 appearances as he suffered with injuries and illness for large chunks of the campaign.

Aubameyang scored 70 goals in his previous 109 appearances for Arsenal before last season and his quality is undoubted. But are Arsenal keen to move on his huge wages if they can?

Probably, and with Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli around they have a group of talented young strikers. But are they ready to play regularly in the Premier League? Probably not yet.

The situation with Coutinho is intriguing as the Brazilian playmaker is clearly out of favor at Barcelona following his loan move to Bayern Munich. Now he is back at Barca, and one of their biggest earners, the Catalan club want to move on his wages given their catastrophic financial problems.

Mikel Arteta has been looking for a new playmaker at Arsenal with the Gunners linked consistently to moves for James Maddison and Martin Odegaard. The money Arsenal would save on the lack of a transfer fee for Coutinho means he would be cheaper to sign but perhaps his wages would be too high?

Either way, it still seems like moving on your captain and top goalscoring threat for a playmaker who has struggled for form and with injuries would be a tough move for Arsenal to actually go through with. But if Aubameyang wants out, perhaps it is a good deal?

Pogba offers begin to line up

Manchester United want to keep Paul Pogba and the French superstar put on a show on Saturday, bagging four assists in their 5-1 demolition of Leeds United.

The only problem? Pogba’s current contract runs out next summer and he’s free to talk to non-English teams from January 1 about signing on a free transfer.

Pogba, 28, has spoken many times about potentially moving on from United and his agent Mino Raiola has backed up those claims.

Even though he is now settled, fit and looks to be enjoying himself at Manchester United once again, it seems highly-likely that the likes of Real Madrid, PSG and many others will make him incredibly lucrative offers to sign on a free contract.

One of those offers will reportedly come from PSG, as the Independent believe that Pogba has been offered a contract of $700,000 per week to join Les Parisiens next summer.

With Lionel Messi on board on a free, plus Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum all signing on a free this summer too, PSG are the kings of the free transfer right now.

Pogba is from Paris and if he continues to have a sensational season at United, perhaps he can move on in the knowledge that he finally ripped it up in the Premier League after so many haters questioned his amazing talent over the last five years since he arrived from Juventus.

He could stay at United too, especially as his partnership with Bruno Fernandes is blossoming, but right now it seems very likely he will either be playing for Real Madrid or PSG next summer.

