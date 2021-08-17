Liverpool schedule: Dates, start times, opponents, how to watch, live stream

By Joe Prince-WrightAug 17, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Liverpool fixtures including dates, times, opponents, and more.

Liverpool game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.

]

If you love the Reds, here is everything you need to watch their games in the USA and stay up to date with how Jurgen Klopp’s side are getting on.

With Virgil van Dijk back fit and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the charge up top, can Liverpool push for the title this season?

Below is the full Liverpool schedule, with dates and times subject to change.

2021-22 Liverpool Fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Sat Aug 14: 12:30 PM ET – ANALYSIS, RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-0 Norwich City
Carrow Road

Sat Aug 21: 7:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Burnley
Anfield

Sat Aug 28: 12:30 PM ET
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Anfield

Sun Sep 12: 11:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Leeds United
Elland Road

Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Anfield

Sat Sep 25: 12:30 PM ET
Liverpool vs Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium

Sun Oct 3: 11:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Anfield

Sat Oct 16: 7:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Watford
Vicarage Road

Sun Oct 24: 11:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Old Trafford

Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Anfield

Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs West Ham United
London Stadium

Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Anfield

Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Southampton
Anfield

Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET
Liverpool vs Everton
Goodison Park

Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Wolves
Molineux Stadium

Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Anfield

Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Anfield

Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Leeds United
Anfield

Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Leicester City
King Power Stadium

Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Stamford Bridge

Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Brentford
Anfield

Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park

Wed Feb 9: 3:00 PM ET
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Anfield

Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Burnley
Turf Moor

Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Norwich City
Anfield

Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Emirates Stadium

Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs West Ham United
Anfield

Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium

Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Anfield

Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Watford
Anfield

Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Etihad Stadium

Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Villa Park

Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Everton
Anfield

Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
St. James’ Park

Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Anfield

Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Southampton
St. Mary’s Stadium

Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Wolves
Anfield