The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Liverpool fixtures including dates, times, opponents, and more.

Liverpool game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

If you love the Reds, here is everything you need to watch their games in the USA and stay up to date with how Jurgen Klopp’s side are getting on.

With Virgil van Dijk back fit and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the charge up top, can Liverpool push for the title this season?

Below is the full Liverpool schedule, with dates and times subject to change.

2021-22 Liverpool Fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)

Sat Aug 14: 12:30 PM ET – ANALYSIS, RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS

Liverpool 3-0 Norwich City

Carrow Road

Sat Aug 21: 7:30 AM ET

Liverpool vs Burnley

Anfield

Sat Aug 28: 12:30 PM ET

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Anfield

Sun Sep 12: 11:30 AM ET

Liverpool vs Leeds United

Elland Road

Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Anfield

Sat Sep 25: 12:30 PM ET

Liverpool vs Brentford

Brentford Community Stadium

Sun Oct 3: 11:30 AM ET

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Anfield

Sat Oct 16: 7:30 AM ET

Liverpool vs Watford

Vicarage Road

Sun Oct 24: 11:30 AM ET

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Old Trafford

Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Anfield

Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs West Ham United

London Stadium

Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Anfield

Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Southampton

Anfield

Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET

Liverpool vs Everton

Goodison Park

Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Wolves

Molineux Stadium

Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Anfield

Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

Anfield

Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Leeds United

Anfield

Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Leicester City

King Power Stadium

Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Stamford Bridge

Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Brentford

Anfield

Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Selhurst Park

Wed Feb 9: 3:00 PM ET

Liverpool vs Leicester City

Anfield

Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Burnley

Turf Moor

Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Norwich City

Anfield

Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Emirates Stadium

Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs West Ham United

Anfield

Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The American Express Community Stadium

Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Anfield

Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Watford

Anfield

Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Etihad Stadium

Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Villa Park

Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Everton

Anfield

Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Newcastle United

St. James’ Park

Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Anfield

Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Southampton

St. Mary’s Stadium

Sun May 22: 11:00 AM ET

Liverpool vs Wolves

Anfield