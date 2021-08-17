The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Liverpool fixtures including dates, times, opponents, and more.
Liverpool game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
If you love the Reds, here is everything you need to watch their games in the USA and stay up to date with how Jurgen Klopp’s side are getting on.
With Virgil van Dijk back fit and Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the charge up top, can Liverpool push for the title this season?
Below is the full Liverpool schedule, with dates and times subject to change.
The 2021-22 Premier League schedule has been announced, and below are the details on all Liverpool fixtures including dates, times, opponents, and more. Liverpool game coverage will be available in the USA on NBC, NBCSN and streamed on NBCSports.com and Peacock Premium.
Below is the full Liverpool’s schedule, with dates and times subject to change.
2021-22 Liverpool Fixtures (all times Eastern unless otherwise stated)
Sat Aug 14: 12:30 PM ET – ANALYSIS, RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-0 Norwich City
Carrow Road
Sat Aug 21: 7:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Burnley
Anfield
Sat Aug 28: 12:30 PM ET
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Anfield
Sun Sep 12: 11:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Leeds United
Elland Road
Sat Sep 18: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Anfield
Sat Sep 25: 12:30 PM ET
Liverpool vs Brentford
Brentford Community Stadium
Sun Oct 3: 11:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Anfield
Sat Oct 16: 7:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Watford
Vicarage Road
Sun Oct 24: 11:30 AM ET
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Old Trafford
Sat Oct 30: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Anfield
Sat Nov 6: 11:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs West Ham United
London Stadium
Sat Nov 20: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Anfield
Sat Nov 27: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Southampton
Anfield
Tue Nov 30: 2:45 PM ET
Liverpool vs Everton
Goodison Park
Sat Dec 4: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Wolves
Molineux Stadium
Sat Dec 11: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Anfield
Wed Dec 15: 3:00 PM ET
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Anfield
Sat Dec 18: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sun Dec 26: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Leeds United
Anfield
Tue Dec 28: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Leicester City
King Power Stadium
Sat Jan 1: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Stamford Bridge
Sat Jan 15: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Brentford
Anfield
Sat Jan 22: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Selhurst Park
Wed Feb 9: 3:00 PM ET
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Anfield
Sat Feb 12: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Burnley
Turf Moor
Sat Feb 19: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Norwich City
Anfield
Sat Feb 26: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Emirates Stadium
Sat Mar 5: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs West Ham United
Anfield
Sat Mar 12: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
The American Express Community Stadium
Sat Mar 19: 11:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Anfield
Sat Apr 2: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Watford
Anfield
Sat Apr 9: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Manchester City
Etihad Stadium
Sat Apr 16: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Villa Park
Sat Apr 23: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Everton
Anfield
Sat Apr 30: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
St. James’ Park
Sat May 7: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Anfield
Sun May 15: 10:00 AM ET
Liverpool vs Southampton
St. Mary’s Stadium