Ronaldo denies transfer rumors; calls reports ‘disrespectful,’ ‘just talk’

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with rumored transfers to the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG, but the 36-year-old Portuguese superstar has called those reports “disrespectful” and “just talk” in a rather peculiar statement posted on his Instagram account.

With less than one full year remaining on his current contract at Juventus, it’s hardly a shock that Ronaldo would be touted in transfer rumors — whether ahead of the transfer deadline in a couple weeks’ time or 10 months from now — but the tone of the statement, as if he himself had been woefully persecuted was a bit shocking…

Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position. More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumors, as well as to their players and staff. My story at Real Madrid has been written. It’s been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It’s in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it’s also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for “merengue afición,” an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine. As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth. I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk.

Fabrizio Romano addressed some of the Ronaldo transfer rumors on Monday, reporting that Juventus have not received an offer, and that PSG and Manchester City are not currently interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Juventus always stated they have not received any bid, as of now. 🇵🇹 #CR7 PSG are not interested in signing Ronaldo and they plan to keep Mbappé. No approach from Man City – they’re now focused on Harry Kane deal. 📲 More: https://t.co/Dg9EUQGk3z pic.twitter.com/qDHuhmAai3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2021

