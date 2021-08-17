Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tammy Abraham has joined AS Roma in a $47 million move from Chelsea, with the young English striker the new focal point of Jose Mourinho’s attack in the Eternal City.

This is a very good move for all involved.

After seeing Romelu Lukaku arrive at Chelsea in a $134 million deal, the writing was on the wall for Abraham. It has been ever since Thomas Tuchel arrive in January 2021.

Tammy Abraham, 23, was a regular for Chelsea under Frank Lampard and the academy product (who spent 17 years at Chelsea) scored plenty of goals in his first two Premier League seasons for the Blues. He scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea’s first team, but just didn’t fit into Tuchel’s plans with his style of play.

Now, though, he has signed a five-year contract at Roma and Chelsea reportedly have a buy-back clause after two years said to be for $94 million.

Abraham excited for Roma arrival

Here is what Abraham has had to say about swapping west London for Rome.

“You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” Abraham said. “Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies.

“I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be. It’s a massive honour to be the No. 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

"It's massive to be the No. 9 at this club. I just cannot wait to get started."

Is this a good move for everyone involved?

It really is.

Abraham will get to play week in, week out in a top European league. Jose Mourinho is a manager who loves to build his attack around one central striker as the focal point. And Chelsea even have the option to buy Abraham back after two seasons before anyone else does.

It really is a win-win-win.

Abraham has followed in the footsteps of his former Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori in heading to a Serie A giant and he play regularly and this is actually a very good chance for him to force his way back into the England setup.

If Abraham bangs in 25 goals this season for Roma, surely Gareth Southgate will have to take a serious look at him along with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings.

