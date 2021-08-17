Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is a lot transfer news out there with Jude Bellingham to Chelsea and USMNT duo Matthew Hoppe and Matt Miazga all mentioned in the latest reports.

How about that?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

When it comes to Bellingham, there’s no surprise that Premier League clubs are already circling for the talented Birmingham City product.

As for the USMNT duo Hoppe and Miazga, they’re both on the hunt for a new home and it appears they could be close to finding it.

Let’s dig a little deeper into these latest transfer reports…

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chelsea keen on adding young England star

It may not happen this summer, but it appears that Chelsea want to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Eurosport, the Blues are keen on signing the 18-year-old and when you think about it, it makes sense, right?

Per the report, Bellingham is an option if Chelsea cannot sign long-term target Declan Rice from West Ham United and they could make a serious move for him in January.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho have a few more years left in the tank but are coming towards the end of their incredible careers and the likes of Billy Gilmour and Mateo Kovacic are ready to step in for them.

But Bellingham would give Chelsea something different in central midfield and his dynamism, tenacity and quality on the ball certainly suits Thomas Tuchel’s style extremely well.

Dortmund will be willing to sell at the right price and Bellingham is set to star alongside Rice in England’s midfield for years to come.

USMNT duo heading to England, Spain?

Two young American players appear to be heading to new clubs with striker Matthew Hoppe linked with a move to Newcastle in the Premier League and Chelsea center back Matt Miazga reportedly close to another loan move, this time to La Liga outfit Alaves.

Starting with Hoppe, 20, it appears that Newcastle are the new favorites to sign the American forward who shone at the Gold Cup this summer and was one of the few bright spots during Schalke’s relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

The California native has been linked with a move to clubs across Europe and the latest report from Football Insider says Newcastle, Wolves and Brentford all want to sign Hoppe. The Magpies are probably his best bet for regular minutes but neither Wolves nor Brentford would be bad landing spots.

Watch this space, as Miazga is valued at around $10 million by Schalke and could move in the final weeks of the window as the German giants continue to suffer with serious financial problems.

As for Miazga, he’s spend the last four seasons out on loan with Vitesse Arnhem (twice), Nantes, Reading and Anderlecht since he joined Chelsea from the New York Red Bulls in 2016.

And according to Nizaar Kinsella from Goal, it seems likely he will join La Liga side Alaves on loan shortly.

This would be another step up for Miazga, 26, and with the USMNT needing some depth and competition in the spot alongside John Brooks at center back, if Miazga could play week in, week out in La Liga it would put him to the top of the list of defensive options for Gregg Berhalter.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports