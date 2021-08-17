UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, video, predictions, links

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next European Cup champion?
The UEFA Champions League continues its qualifying rounds this week with first legs between some very big names considering this stage of the game.
Below you will find UCL odds on the first legs and outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and even predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
Some Americans are still fighting to reach the knockout rounds, including Ferencvaros’ Henry Wingo, Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson, Brondby’s Christian Cappis, Young Boys’ Jordan Siebatcheu, and PSV Eindhoven’s Richard Ledezma.
How to watch UEFA Champions League, stream and start time
Kick off: Aug. 17 and 18
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+
UEFA Champions League qualifying fixtures and results
All kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted
First legs
Red Bull Salzburg v Brondby — Wednesday
Sheriff Tiraspol v Dinamo Zagreb — Wednesday
AS Monaco v Shakhtar Donetsk — Wednesday
PSV Eindhoven v Benfica — Thursday
Young Boys v Ferencvaros — Thursday
Malmo v Ludogorets — Thursday
Wednesday
Shakhtar Donetsk v AS Monaco — Aug. 24
Brondby v Red Bull Salzburg — Aug. 24
Dinamo Zagreb v Sheriff Tiraspol — Aug. 24
PSV Eindhoven v Benfica — Aug. 25
Ludogorets v Malmo — Aug. 25
Ferencvaros v Young Boys — Aug. 25
UCL predictions
Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 Brondby
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Dinamo Zagreb
AS Monaco 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Benfica
Young Boys 1-0 Ferencvaros
Malmo 2-1 Ludogorets
Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
First legs
Red Bull Salzburg (-667) v Brondby (+1200) | Draw (+550)
Sheriff Tiraspol (+325) v Dinamo Zagreb (-118) | Draw (+210)
AS Monaco (-159) v Shakhtar Donetsk (+375) | Draw (+265)
PSV Eindhoven (+210) v Benfica (+112) | Draw (+225)
Young Boys (-189) v Ferencvaros (+475) | Draw (+270)
Malmo (-106) v Ludogorets (+270) | Draw (+220)
Outright winner
Paris Saint-Germain (+250)
Man City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+650)
Chelsea (+850)
Liverpool (+900)
Manchester United (+1500)
Real Madrid (+1600)
Barcelona (+2000)
Juventus (+2000)
Atletico Madrid (+2500)
Borussia Dortmund (+5000)
Inter Milan (+5000)
Atalanta (+5000)
RB Leipzig (+6000)
AC Milan (+6000)
Sevilla (+6000)
Ajax (+10000)
Porto (+15000)
Benfica (+15000)
Lille (+15000)
Monaco (+15000)
Villarreal (+15000)
Wolfsburg (+15000)
Sporting Lisbon (+15000)
PSV Eindhoven (+15000)
