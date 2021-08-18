Brighton & Hove Albion and Watford will each be looking to make it two wins from two games to start the 2021-22 Premier League season when they meet at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

BRIGHTON – WATFORD STREAM LIVE

The Seagulls went a goal behind to Burnley after two minutes on opening weekend, but Graham Potter’s side battled back for a 2-1 victory thanks to a pair of late goals from Neal Maupay and Alexis MacAllister. For 70-plus minutes, they looked like the same Brighton of last season — sensational in possession and creating more than a few quality scoring chances, but missing the target with increasing frustrations — until the tide turned and a bit of good fortune fell their way.

Watford, on the other hand, raced out to a 3-0 lead over Aston Villa (they held on for a 3-2 victory) in their first game back in the Premier League. The Hornets were promoted as 2nd-place finishers in the EFL Championship last season, and they wasted little time re-introducing themselves through the dynamic attacking duo of Ismaila Sarr (goal versus Aston Villa; 13 goals in the Championship) and summer signing Emmanuel Dennis (goal and assist versus Aston Villa).

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Watford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Watford (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Connolly (undisclosed), Joel Veltman (COVID-19) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Dan Burn (knee)

Watford: OUT: Joao Pedro (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Chalobah (illness), Joshua King (groin)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (-137) | Watford (+425) | Draw (+235)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Brighton won’t give up the goals quite like Aston Villa did, and Watford showed proved to be mighty shaky defensively. Put those two points together, and you get another strong outing from Brighton and a result to match. Brighton 2-0 Watford.

How to watch Brighton – Watford and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS