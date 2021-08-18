Today’s Premier League transfer news includes an update on the saga that is Harry Kane going (or maybe not going) to Man City, and Martin Odegaard heading back to Arsenal permanently…

[ MORE: Raul Jimenez: “Doctors told me it was a miracle to still be there” ]

Kane to Man City saga goes on and on

If it’s been said once, it’s been said 5 million times, and we’ll say it once more: Harry Kane and his agent/brother, Charlie, have handled this entire drawn-out saga as poorly as any elite footballer in recent long-term memory. The brothers Kane’s latest move came on Tuesday night, when it would appear that Charlie leaked further details of the “gentleman’s agreement” between little brother and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Only now, Kane (Harry) still wants his move to Man City and he wants the club to explain to the fans that he holds no responsibility for the mess of the situation so that all the Tottenham fans can shower him with love and adoration one last time, acknowledging none of his own actions this summer, as he walks away from north London to join the reigning, defending Premier League champions. Surely Levy will go for that — report from the Telegraph:

According to sources close to him, [Harry] was told by Levy that Spurs would go all out to win a trophy and achieve a Champions League spot (last season). Kane’s understanding from the meeting was that if that did not happen — Spurs subsequently finished seventh in the Premier League in a disappointing campaign and lost the League Cup Final — he would be allowed to leave. … The striker believes he should be allowed to join Manchester City, wants to leave on good terms with his relationship with the fans being extremely important to him and has reiterated all of this in subsequent meetings with Levy. Kane feels that the board has failed to match his ambition and should negotiate. It is also understood that City’s bid for Kane already amounts to $172 million in total — not the $138 million that has been previously reported — but that Levy has become so entrenched that he is now refusing to even discuss what would be a British record transfer. Spurs have insisted Kane is not for sale but the two clubs are understood to have been in dialogue for over a year about the move, with Kane aware of what was happening, but much to City’s frustration there are currently no talks and no indication Levy will change his mind. City sources have indicated the club is expected to make “one final push” to sign Kane before the transfer window closes on Aug. 31. Sources also say that Kane’s intention is not to make one last effort to go but rather to want the full situation to be explained out of respect for the fans.

The Kane brothers’ strategy of “torch every relationship and ounce of goodwill at Tottenham in order to force a transfer away” is an interesting one. Let’s see if it works for them these next 13 days.

Despite the ongoing reports of his desired move to Man City, Kane posted a photo of himself training at the Tottenham facility on Wednesday.

Another session in the bank 💪🏻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X0UYWqE6k8 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 18, 2021

[ VIDEO: PST unfiltered – PL opening weekend, transfer chat & matchweek 2 preview ]

Arsenal, Real Madrid agree Odegaard transfer fee

Elsewhere in north London, happier (transfer) times are abound at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal have reportedly agree a $41-million transfer fee (plus add-ons) with Real Madrid for midfielder Martin Odegaard, who spent the second half of last season on loan to the Gunners.

Odegaard was arguably Arsenal’s best player from February onward, as he scored two goals and assisted two more between the Premier League and Europa League. He played nearly 1,300 minutes in 20 appearances.

This one sounds like its 90 percent of the way to completion, with the suggestion that the 22-year-old Norwegian playmaker could be registered by Friday in order to make his full debut as a permanent Arsenal player in the derby versus Chelsea on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Follow @AndyEdMLS