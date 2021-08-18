Liverpool will look to add to their Premier League title bid when they welcome Burnley to Anfield in game no. 1 of matchweek 2 on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Last time out, Liverpool thrashed newly promoted Norwich City for a 3-0 victory away from home, now the Reds return to their castle in the northwest of England where they will be greeted by 53,000 fans for the first time in 17 months. The win over Norwich also marked the return of center backs Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip (both of whom started), as well as Joe Gomez, after the trio suffered season-ending injuries long before the 2020-21 campaign came to a close. Simply returning such quality at the position which derailed last season’s title defense felt like a new signing (or two or three) from the opening whistle — not mention the new center back they actually signed in the summer, Ibrahima Konate. Assuming the same extent of injuries doesn’t occur to Liverpool’s central midfielders — the thinnest area of the squad these days — Jurgen Klopp and Co., should be in the title race until the very end.

On the other side, Burnley suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, which was made all the more frustrating by the fact they took the lead after two minutes and held the 1-0 advantage up until the 73rd minute, when they conceded two goals in five minutes. The narrative around the Clarets has long been one of defensive solidity and a hard-nosed tactical and mental approach that made Sean Dyche’s side notoriously one of the most difficult Premier League sides to play against, but Burnley conceded 55 goals last season (after 50, 68 and 39 the seasons before) and only kept four clean sheets in the second half of the season, including their shocking 1-0 victory over Liverpool in January.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool – Burnley this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Liverpool – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

Liverpool: QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (fitness), Curtis Jones (hip) | OUT: Andrew Robertson (ankle)

Burnley: OUT: Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Prediction

Liverpool had that look in their eye on the opening weekend, and that’s truly terrible news for any of the Premier League’s non-elites. Liverpool 4-0 Burnley.

