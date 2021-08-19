Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace – Brentford is a very intriguing London derby on Saturday (start time 10am ET on Peacock Premium) at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are a work in progress under new manager Patrick Vieira, while the Bees are buzzing as Thomas Frank’s men beat Arsenal in their first-ever Premier League game last time out.

For Vieira, it was a tough ask away at Chelsea on the opening weekend and after they were hammered by the Blues there is already a lot of pressure building on him to win his first home game in charge after taking over from Roy Hodgson in the summer. This Palace side look to me more possession based but it really is as simple as this: get the ball to Wilfried Zaha early and often.

As for Brentford, they tore Arsenal to pieces with their high-press and physicality and they will be a very fun addition to the Premier League this season. The Bees aren’t here to make up the numbers and after plenty of savvy offseason additions, plus the likes of Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbuemo and Sergi Canos looking at home in the PL, it seems likely they could finish well clear of the relegation zone in their first-ever PL campaign and their first top-flight season in 74 years.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – Brentford.

Team news

Crystal Palace will be without new signing Michael Olise as he continues to build towards full fitness, while Luka Milivojevic could return after missing the defeat at Chelsea. Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson are long-term absentees

Brentford will be without Josh DaSilva and Mathias Jensen as they picked up injuries during preseason.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace are the favorites at +155, while Brentford are at +185. There really isn’t much between these sides and the draw is +210.

Prediction

I’m going to go for an away win here. Brentford are riding the crest of a wave and Palace look a little all over the place as plenty of new players, and ideas, continue to bed in. Crystal Palace 1-2 Brentford.

How to watch Crystal Palace – Brentford, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

