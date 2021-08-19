In the latest transfer news an intriguing Erling Haaland to Liverpool line has popped up, while Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal is progressing.

When it comes to Haaland, 21, just about every top club in Europe wants to sign him, but not this summer. Next summer his release clause kicks in and he will be available for a relative bargain of around $100 million.

Haaland would be worth double that, at least, if he was to move on this summer. But Dortmund aren’t going to sell him now and want him to spearhead their push in the Champions League and for a German title, but it appears that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool want the Norwegian star to be the focal point of Liverpool’s future.

At the other end of the pitch, it appears that Arsenal are ready to put their faith in Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to be their main man in goal in the future and push Bernd Leno all the way for the starting spot.

Here is a look at the latest transfer news doing the rounds in the Premier League.

Liverpool ‘leading’ the race for Dortmund’s superstar

Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund legend Michael Rummenigge has been speaking to German outlet Sport 1 and has claimed that Liverpool is somewhere Haaland could move to.

Rummenigge cites the financial issues of Real Madrid and Barcelona, plus with Robert Lewandowski at Bayern, Lionel Messi at PSG, Harry Kane potentially heading to Manchester City and Manchester United having plenty of young attacking players in their squad, the options for Haaland aren’t as plentiful as they once looked.

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino still firing on all cylinders, Liverpool’s attack looks just fine right now. That said, Liverpool have spent big to sign in key areas in the past and that quality over quantity approach has worked out very well for Klopp.

Can you imagine Haaland banging goals in at the Kop? Now that would be epic and it appears that Liverpool could be able to break the bank to sign him, especially if at least one of their front three moves on in the next 12 months.

Haaland to Liverpool would be epic in so many ways and although this is only a Dortmund legend talking about it, the more you think about it, the more it starts to make sense. As long as the financials add up, it is a very good fit.

Ramsdale set for Arsenal move

Mikel Arteta continues to plough ahead with his plan to make Arsenal’s squad younger and Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 23, appears to be close to a move to the Gunners for $32.8 million according to Sky Sports.

Ramsdale is reportedly having a medical with Arsenal and the former Bournemouth goalkeeper will get the chance to push Bernd Leno all the way for the starting spot at the Emirates Stadium.

After two relegations back-to-back with Bournemouth and then Sheffield United, this would be some move for Ramsdale. Is he ready to start for a big club like Arsenal? The jury is still out a little given some of his shaky displays in recent seasons.

Yes, he is a very good shot-stopper, but some big mistakes have cropped up, albeit for struggling teams.

Following the arrival of Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, plus the impending arrival of Martin Odegaard (all under the age of 23), Arsenal and Arteta are clearly planning for the future.

With Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney also key men under Arteta, this is going to be a very young side. It will take time for them to find their feet but it should be fun to watch them figure it out.

