Leeds United will be desperate to right the (many) wrongs of the Premier League’s opening weekend when they host Everton at Elland Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Marcelo Bielsa’s men were battered 5-1 by Manchester United a week ago, as Bruno Fernandes bagged a hat trick of goals and Paul Pogba went one better with four assists in the blowout at Old Trafford. But, it wasn’t all bad for Leeds, who drew level at 1-1 after 49 minutes when Luke Ayling struck a magnificent strike from outside the penalty area. Of course, the proceedings quickly escalated out of Leeds’ control and they found themselves 4-1 down just 11 minutes later. Ultimately, it was 5-1 and Leeds were on the wrong end of yet another lopsided affair (they won plenty of them last season, too) to begin the 2021-22 campaign.

Everton, on the other hand, are fresh off a 3-1 victory over Southampton, a game which saw the Toffees fall a goal behind midway through the first half before bagging three in the second half. New manager (and former Liverpool boss) Rafa Benitez picked up his first win after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid in the summer, and things went off without a hitch — even without three potential starters unavailable due to COVID-19 issues.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Everton this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds: QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (knee) | OUT: Adam Forshaw (fitness)

Everton: QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (COVID-19), Moise Kean (COVID-19), Andre Gomes (knock), Jean Philippe Gbamin (COVID-19)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+130) | Everton (+195) | Draw (+245)

Prediction

When Leeds lose, they lose big. When Leeds win, they win big. Everton’s midfielders aren’t quite to the level of those at Manchester United, which is just another way of saying the all-out high press will prove far more effective against the Toffees. Leeds 3-1 Everton.

How to watch Leeds – Everton and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

