Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Lewandowski has put Europe’s top clubs on alert as it is believed the Bayern Munich star wants a transfer away from the German giants.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Lewandowski, 32, is coming off the back of his best-ever league season as he set a new record for most goals in a single Bundesliga campaign (41) and he has scored 297 goals in 331 appearances for Bayern since he arrived from Dortmund 2014.

Add in seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy and he has been instrumental in Bayern’s incredible consistency.

However, our partners in the UK at Sky Sports understand that Lewandowski is pushing for a move away from Bayern, who have immediately placed a $139 million valuation on the Polish superstar.

Here are some more details:

“Sky Sports News has been told Lewandowski, who turns 33 on Saturday, is happy at Bayern but wants to secure a move to another top European club before the age of 35.

“The German champions’ valuation, designed to keep him until the end of his contract in 2023, is likely to price the FIFA and UEFA player of the year out of a departure. Bayern have not currently offered any extension beyond his current deal, when it could be more difficult to secure a move to another big club because of his age. “The Poland striker is understood to be frustrated by their reluctance to sell, but is unlikely to do anything that will harm his good relationship with the club.”

Where could Lewa go?

Clubs will be lining up to sign Lewandowski who is in that elite group of players who seem to be capable of churning out incredible numbers season after season no matter how old they are.

Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, the former Borussia Dortmund striker continues to deliver week in, week out.

In terms of where he could go next, a move to the Premier League has been mentioned earlier this summer with both Manchester City and Chelsea linked with a move for Lewandowski.

Chelsea have of course signed Romelu Lukaku instead, while Pep Guardiola is still searching for his new central striker (the seemingly never-ending pursuit of Harry Kane continues) and he loved working with Lewandowski at Bayern.

Perhaps a move to Liverpool, where Lewandowski’s former boss at Dortmund, Jurgen Klopp, is in charge could be doable? Roberto Firmino is in a similar age bracket to Lewandowski but his goalscoring exploits are not.

The key here is that teams know that Lewandowski will be a free agent in 2023 but it seems likely he could move on next summer with just one year left on his deal and Bayern would then get a sizeable transfer fee for their star striker.

And, of course, the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus will always be interested in a potential free transfer or cut-price deal for a superstar like Lewa.

It appears the wheels are being put in motion for Lewandowski to move on in the coming transfer windows but he is doing it with style and class. Just like everything else in his career.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports