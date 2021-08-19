Manchester City will look to bounce back from their 2021-22 Premier League season-opening defeat to Tottenham when they host Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The loss to Tottenham left Manchester City as the only one of the four presumed title contenders (Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United) to drop points last weekend. Only time will tell whether or not Harry Kane arrives before the transfer deadline on Aug. 31, but it was quite clear a week ago that Pep Guardiola’s side is a striker short of establishing itself as the favorites to retain their title. On the plus side, Jack Grealish’s debut is in the rearview mirror and the $140-million attacker was one of a few bright spots against Tottenham. Furthermore, play-making extraordinaire Kevin De Bruyne is likely to return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench on opening day, thus the quality of scoring chances is set to go through the roof.

Norwich aren’t enjoying any part of their Premier League return as the Canaries now face the defending champions on the heels of a 3-0 defeat to the previous season’s champions, Liverpool. Of note for USMNT fans, forward Josh Sargent made his Norwich debut against Liverpool, but it’s looking like the 21-year-old is set to play the bulk of his minutes out on the wing this season, at least as long as talisman Teemu Pukki is healthy and scoring goals.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Man City – Norwich this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Manchester City – Norwich (INJURY REPORT)

Manchester City: QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (shoulder) | OUT: Phil Foden (ankle), Liam Delap (undisclosed)

Norwich: QUESTIONABLE: Onel Hernandez (COVID-19), Jordan Hugill (COVID-19), Andrew Omobamidele (illness), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-1000) | Norwich (+2000) | Draw (+850)

Prediction: Manchester City – Norwich

Poor, poor Norwich, forced to play Liverpool and Manchester City in their first two games back in the Premier League. The difference between Manchester City with, and without, Kevin De Bruyne will be abundantly clear by full-time on Saturday. Manchester City 4-0 Norwich.

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

