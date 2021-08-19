Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (illness), Alexandre Lacazette (illness) | OUT: Thomas Partey (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ollie Watkins (knee), Douglas Luiz (international duty – Olympics) | OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mathias Jensen (fitness)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joel Veltman (COVID-19) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Danny Welbeck (thigh), Dan Burn (knee)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Romelu Lukaku (isolation), N’Golo Kante (ankle), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (COVID-19) | OUT: Hakim Ziyech (shoulder)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Nathan Ferguson (achilles), Luka Milivojevic (undisclosed), Michael Olise (back)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (COVID-19), Moise Kean (COVID-19), Andre Gomes (knock), Jean Philippe Gbamin (COVID-19)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Diego Llorente (knee) | OUT: Adam Forshaw (fitness)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Maddison (back), Timothy Castagne (face), Ryan Bertrand (COVID-19) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Jonny Evans (foot), Nampalys Mendy (groin)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jordan Henderson (undisclosed), Thiago Alcantara (fitness), Curtis Jones (hip) | OUT: Andrew Robertson (ankle)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (shoulder) | OUT: Phil Foden (ankle), Liam Delap (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (international duty – extended leave), Dean Henderson (COVID-19), Jesse Lingard (COVID-19), Phil Jones (knee), Eric Bailly (international duty – Olympics) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Alex Telles (ankle)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (undisclosed), Karl Darlow (COVID-19) | OUT: Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf), Elliott Anderson (hip)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Onel Hernandez (COVID-19), Jordan Hugill (COVID-19), Andrew Omobamidele (illness), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Sam McQueen (knee), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (fitness), Tanguy Ndombele (fitness), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathaniel Chalobah (illness), Juraj Kucka (thigh) | OUT: Joao Pedro (knee)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor), Jonny (knee), Owen Otasowie (knock), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

