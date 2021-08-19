Southampton – Manchester United looks like being a one-sided clash at St Mary’s on Sunday (start time 9am ET on Peacock Premium) as the Saints and Red Devils are in very different places right now.

For Ralph Hasenhuttl and Southampton, it has been a summer of big changes as Danny Ings, Ryan Bertrand and Jannik Vestergaard have all left, with Adam Armstrong, Romain Perraud, Tino Livramento and Armando Broja coming in. After losing at Everton on the opening weekend, and their poor finish to last season, Southampton need a morale-boosting performance as their young new-look side are tipped by many to struggle this season.

Manchester United are heading in a very different direction and will be full of confidence after hammering Leeds United 5-1 on the opening weekend. With Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in full flow, plus new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane ready to feature, it will be tough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to select a matchday squad, let alone a starting lineup. This season is all about two things: winning trophies and seriously challenging for the Premier League title. Let’s see if United can take that next step.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Manchester United.

Team news

Southampton have given academy product Sam McQueen a short-term deal to prove his fitness after lengthy injury issues, while Will Smallbone is getting closer to a return after his ACL injury. James Ward-Prowse, Southampton’s captain and academy product, has signed a new long-term contract ahead of this game and will remain at the club he’s been at since the age of eight despite plenty of interest in him this summer.

Manchester United are without Marcus Rashford for the next few months after he had shoulder surgery. Raphael Varane, Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly could all return with the former finally completing his move from Real Madrid and the latter having periods of self-isolation after arriving back in the country in recent weeks. Alex Telles is out with a serious ankle injury, while Dean Henderson continues to be impacted by COVID-19 and Phil Jones is building his way back towards full fitness.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are the huge underdogs at +425, while Manchester United are -167 to win. The draw is +300.

Prediction

It is really tough to select anything other than a big Manchester United win. Given the attacking talents they possess, they should breeze past a shaky Southampton defense. That said, Saints have given United a few problems (aside from the 9-0) in recent meetings. Southampton 1-3 Manchester United.

How to watch Southampton – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

