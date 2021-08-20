Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USMNT and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Sunday’s London derby at Arsenal.

The American’s status is now in question for the United States men’s national team’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with Gregg Berhalter’s men about to meet El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras between Sept. 2-8.

Pulisic announced on Instagram that he’s fully-vaccinated and experiencing no symptoms at the moment.

U.S. Soccer tweeted that it will work with Chelsea “to determine Christian’s status for the World Cup Qualifiers in September.”

The American star had an exceptional summer for the USMNT, scoring a massive goal in the CONCACAF Nations League Final against Mexico,

“Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week,” Pulisic said. “Thankfully I’m fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far. Can’t wait to get back in action. Thank you for the support.”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel met with the media and shared essentially the same news about his USMNT star.

“With Christian, it’s unfortunately very easy to explain,” said Tuchel. “He had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols so he won’t be available for the game.”

Pulisic started and scored in Chelsea’s 3-0 season-opening defeat of Crystal Palace.

