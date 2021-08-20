Spurs boss: USMNT’s Carter-Vickers injury ‘doesn’t look good’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nuno Espirito Santo issued an injury update on American centerback Cameron Carter-Vickers and it isn’t good.

Carter-Vickers, 23, played 87 minutes in Tottenham Hotspur’s UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Pacos de Ferreira, limping off with an ankle injury.

“The doctor is going to do a scan and all these things,” Espirito Santo said. “It doesn’t look good. This is the worst thing that could happen to us.”

The USMNT defender has been a strong contributor to several Championship outfits on loan the past few years and has been linked with Newcastle United and Celtic this transfer window.

Joe Rodon is also out for Spurs and new signing Cristian Romero is uncertain after limping late In the Pacos de Ferreira loss. That could seriously tax Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, and Japhet Tanganga as they meet Watford, Wolves, and Pacos de Ferreira before the international break.

So is it “the worst thing that could happen to us” because of the squad depth asked by this season’s fixture list or because Carter-Vickers is on the market?

We’d love to believe it’s because Nuno views CCV as a big part of his plans, but we won’t make that leap.

Carter-Vickers turns 24 in December. He was very good on loan to Bournemouth last season after playing a big role in Luton Town’s unlikely Championship survival in the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Prior to that, he spent a half-season with Stoke City and a full season with Swansea City. The 2017-18 season was split between Ipswich Town and Sheffield United.

All told, CCV has played for five current Championship sides (Ipswich Town was relegated to League One).

