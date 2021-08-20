Transfer news: Ndombele wants Tottenham exit, as teen mid linked

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tanguy Ndombele has had enough and wants out of Tottenham Hotspur.

The once-tantalizing prospect has not been able to find consistent playing time at the North London club, and his struggles to hit the pitch have persisted despite a managerial change.

“He was not part of the squad in the Conference League because he was not part of the list,” Nuno Espirito Santo said Friday. “I will be honest with you, Tanguy is not going to be involved on Sunday.

Sky Sports says Ndombele’s asking for a way out having not featured for Espirito Santo after making 75 appearances in his first two seasons with Spurs, most of them under Jose Mourinho.

Ndombele has eight goals and eight assists over those two seasons, more goals than his last season at Lyon but the same number of assists.

Tottenham smashed its transfer record when it signed the then 22-year-old central midfielder for over $80 million in July 2019. While there were signs of growth last season, we apparently won’t see the next steps in London.

Tanguy Ndombele transfer: Is it time to quit Tottenham?

Good players usually outlast managers in this day and age, but the French midfielder may be out of luck if both Mourinho and Espirito Santo have not approved of his play.

Ndombele’s goals plus assists for 90 minutes have risen and fallen since the Lyon move, but his expected goals plus assists per 90 have been steady enough (0.21 at Lyon, 0.15 and 0.16 at Spurs). He’s taking around a quarter of a shot less since making the move to London.

He has, however, grown in pressuring the ball (according to FBRef.com) as Spurs have gained the ball within five seconds of his pressure on 33.5 percent of occasions. His tackles plus interceptions average and clearances totals gave also escalated to peaks.

Measured against midfielders, Ndombele is in the 99th percentile of completed dribbles and the 91st percentile for progressive carries. He’s also highly-rated amongst midfielders for assists and shot-creating actions.

Spurs interested in 18-year-old Ligue 1 prospect

Sky is also linking Tottenham with interest another young Ligue 1 midfielder.

Pape Sarr of Metz is 18 and French media says Spurs are looking into the $12 million midfielder.

The Senegalese mid started both of Metz’s early-season matches after becoming a weekly started just after the new year. He turns 19 next month and made his Senegal senior debut in March.

Sarr scored three times last season and shows offensive promise but is a busier midfielder without the ball, finishing with 2.34 interceptions per match last season (96th percentile).

Numbers-wise, he compares favorably to Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga and the price point makes it a solid and affordable risk for Spurs (or anyone, really).

