USMNT youngster Otasowie moves from Wolves to Club Brugge

United States men’s national team youngster Owen Otasowie has left Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers for Club Brugge.

The Champions League-bound Belgian champions will pay Wolves a reported $4.77 million, according to reports, landing the once-capped 20-year-old who has six PL appearances and assist under his belt.

All-told, Otasowie played 202 minutes for Wolves. He won’t turn 21 until January and moves onto a club that will give him more regular playing time.

Otasowie is defensive midfielder who has also played center back and was even plugged into a match at center forward by Nuno Espirito Santo last year.

Brought through the ranks by Espirito Santo, Otasowie had a less-certain future at the Molineux under new manager Bruno Lage.

He had received plenty of praise from Wolves captain Conor Coady after his debut in January of 2020.

“He’s a great lad, you see him improving every day in training, which he does all the time now,” Coady said. “He gets on with his business, gets on with trying to get better. It’s fantastic to see him out there.”

Billed as “straight out of New York” by his new club, Otasowie will be managed by former Belgian national teamer Philippe Clement.

Wolves lost to Leicester City 1-0 on opening day of the Premier League season. They’ll host Tottenham on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The club later announced the sale of Rafa Mir to Spanish powers Sevilla. Mir scored a hat trick as part of an Olympic campaign for Spain, and has spent most of his time with Wolves on loan.

