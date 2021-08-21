Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the big six’s fierce London derby rivals meet this weekend when Arsenal and Chelsea bring very different opening weekend results to the Emirates Stadium (Watch at 11:30am ET Sunday on NBCSN and live stream online at NBCSports.com).

Arsenal struggled and labored in a 2-0 loss to newly-promoted Brentford while UEFA Champions League-winning Chelsea sauntered past Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta is missing key pieces Alexandre Lacazette and (probably) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while the game comes too soon for new addition Martin Odegaard.

Chelsea won’t have Christian Pulisic after the fully-vaccinated USMNT star tested positive for COVID-19.

Arsenal news, injury, lineup news (Full report)

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (illness), Alexandre Lacazette (illness) | OUT: Thomas Partey (ankle), Gabriel Magalhaes (knee), Eddie Nketiah (ankle)

Chelsea news, injury, lineup news (Full report)

QUESTIONABLE: Romelu Lukaku (isolation), N’Golo Kante (ankle), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (COVID-19) | OUT: Hakim Ziyech (shoulder), Christian Pulisic (COVID-19)

The oddsmakers would see an Arsenal win at home as a decent upset, paying at +360, while a Chelsea win pays just -130. A draw also seems unlikely at +255.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

It does, indeed, seem like the definite absences of Lacazette and Odegaard plus possible absences for Aubameyang and Partey are a lot to ask of Arsenal, though the Gunners will still be smarting from the loss to Brentford. But Chelsea will be missing Pulisic and possibly Kante while also hoping Romelu Lukaku hits the ground running. We can’t get ourselves to an Arsenal win. And we really can’t find a draw in us, either. Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea.

How, where to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

