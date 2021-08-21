Aston Villa and Newcastle United will each be looking for their first points of their Premier League season when they meet at Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The first game of the post-Jack Grealish era saw Aston Villa drop all three points in a 3-2 defeat away to newly promoted Watford on opening weekend. Given it was 3-0 into the 70th minute when Aston Villa finally got on the scoreboard, the final score was perhaps a bit more flattering than the performance from Dean Smith’s side. Alas, all three players (Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey) acquired with the $140 million windfall made their debuts in this new chapter for the club.

On the other side, not much has changed at Newcastle — the biggest move of the summer was to make Joe Willock’s loan from Arsenal a permanent transfer — and the football on display in the Magpies’ 4-2 defeat to West Ham United didn’t look terribly different either.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Newcastle this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Ollie Watkins (knee), Trezeguet (knee), Morgan Sanson (knee)

This is how we line up to face Newcastle United at Villa Park. 🟣 #AVLNEW pic.twitter.com/8f65kMT8fh — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 21, 2021

Newcastle injuries, team news, lineups

OUT: Karl Darlow (COVID-19), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf), Elliott Anderson (hip)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (-125) | Newcastle (+320) | Draw (+275)

Prediction

A combination of injuries and COVID-19 issues could leave Newcastle without their best defender or either of their top goalkeepers being available this weekend, and that’s an advantage for Villa that’s simply too big to ignore. Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

