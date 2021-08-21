Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Final score: Brighton 2, Watford 0

Goals scored: Duffy (10′), Maupay (41′)

Shots: Brighton 13-10

Possession: Brighton 57%

Shane Duffy and Neal Maupay scored goals as Brighton and Hove Albion stayed perfect on the young Premier League season with a 2-0 defeat of Watford at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Pascal Gross and Man of the Match-deserving Yves Bissouma set up the goals for the Seagulls, who join Liverpool as the lone 2-0 teams this season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Watford falls to 1-1 after giving up a goal from a corner kick and another with a poor giveaway.

Brighton stays home next week to meet Everton, while Watford is off to Tottenham.

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Watford

1. Potter attacks the Hornets: This is exactly the belief you want to see from your manager when you’re the home team against a relegated side. With old hands Lewis Dunk and Duffy joined by Adam Webster at the back, Graham Potter played Pascal Gross as a sort of right wingback in a 3-4-2-1 and the Hornets were often at sixes and sevens as Yves Bissoua and Adam Lallana enjoyed a wide variety of options every time they got the chance to move the ball forward.

2. Subs send Xisco message: Imran Louza was perhaps a surprise starter but perhaps Watford manager Xisco needed to give out more surprise starts because his usual suspects were, well, suspect (Christian Kabasele was also pretty good). Even Emmanuel Dennis, who impressed so much against Aston Villa, was a man without much of anything doing up top. Tom Cleverley and Ismaila Sarr were poor but looked much better when joined by Joshua King, Troy Deeney, and Cucho Hernandez. The Nathaniel Chalobah absence was felt keenly by Watford, and Xisco might’ve learned a bit about trusting experienced PL players a bit more.

3. Brighton can do this: The Seagulls have been advanced stats darling for a few seasons under Graham Potter but haven’t gotten the rub of the green. Since finishing is looking up after five goals in two games, don’t be surprised if you see these birds pop their heads into the Europa League picture whether through league or cup play.

Man of the Match: Yves Bissouma

Remember when he was linked with Arsenal and pretty much every team in search of a havoc-inspiring midfielder? Same dude. Bissouma led all players in tackles and interceptions with five each and tied for the game-high in completed dribbles (2). Good day for an exceptional player.

Brighton vs Watford score, recap

Brighton 2, Watford 0: The Seagulls flew above the Hornets in a first half that set a standard and challenge for the Xisco’s promoted team.

Duffy’s powerful and pinpoint header of a Pascal Gross corner kick put the Seagulls in front, and Bissouma’s steal of a sloppy Watford play out of the back later let Maupay blast home for 2-0.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Aaron Connolly arrived after the break and Bissouma helped set him up for a glorious chance that he missed high.

Watford was much improved after making its subs and getting King, Hernandez, and Deeney in the fold, but it was too late.

Follow @NicholasMendola