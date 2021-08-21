Bundesliga wrap: Brooks’ Wolfsburg 2-0; Reyna shines in BVB loss

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Americans were on the pitch all over Germany on Saturday, with mostly strong performances.

Not all of those came in victories, as Julian Green’s promoted Furth drew Bielefeld and Giovanni Reyna’s terrific day didn’t lead to a Dortmund equalizer or goal.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

But John Brooks’ men are in first place as Joe Scally’s Gladbach had a day to forget.

RB Leipzig won Friday and Bayern doesn’t play until Sunday. Stay tuned to see if Hoffenheim or Koln can join Wolfsburg as 2-0 teams through two weeks.

Greuther Furth 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld

It’s a first Bundesliga point for USMNT midfielder Julian Green and Greuther Furth, though they would’ve liked three after equalizing just after halftime.

Green tied teammate Dickson Abiama for most shots in the game with four and had two key passes while connecting on 5-of-7 long passes. He also continued his habit of drawing fouls, with four.

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Wolfsburg

John Brooks and Wolfsburg bounced back from an early second-half deficit to ride four saves from Koen Casteels and another terrific performance from Maximilian Arnold to a 2-0 start and a place atop the table.

Hertha led through a Dodi Lukebakio penalty but Ridle Baku and Lukas Nmecha scored 15 minutes apart to push the visitors on top of the game and standings.

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Moussa Diaby had a goal and an assist as Bayer Leverkusen moved onto four points after two matches in dooming Gladbach to its first loss.

It wasn’t as one-sided as the score line, as Leverkusen’s Lukas Hradecky was fantastic in producing six saves.

USMNT teen prospect Joe Scally struggled at left back after two sparkling starts earlier in the campaign. That’ll happen at that age. Let’s see if he keeps his place.

Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

A quality day for USMNT midfielder Giovanni Reyna was a bit of an outlier for Marco Rose’s men in a 2-1 loss at Freiburg (who I like to call “Germany’s Burnley”).

Reyna had six key passes and drew two fouls over 70 minutes, but Dortmund’s only goal after going 2-0 down was a Freiburg own goal.

Vincenzo Griffo and Roland Sallai delivered the goals that lifted Freiburg to all six points, as Erling Haaland’s six-shot day came up empty with just 30 touches coming the way of the Norwegian.

Vincenzo Grifo with a spectacular free kick against Dortmund 🎯 pic.twitter.com/yddkD3j2ip — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 21, 2021

Bundesliga Week 2 results and fixtures

RB Leipzig 4-0 Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Augsburg

Greuther Furth 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Bochum 2-0 Mainz

Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin — 9:30am ET Sunday

Bayern Munich v Koln — 11:30am ET Sunday

Follow @NicholasMendola