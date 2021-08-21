Crystal Palace vs Brentford was a tight, tense clash at Selhurst Park as a new London derby arrived in the Premier League and it ended even.

Conor Gallagher hit the woodwork in the first half for Palace and David Raya pulled off a fine save in the second half, but it was Brentford who looked the more dangerous side throughout.

Patrick Vieira will be satisfied with a draw on his home debut as Palace boss but he knows there is plenty of work to do.

As for Brentford and Thomas Frank, they have four points from their first two Premier League games and the new boys look at home in the top flight.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford final score, stats, results

Goals scored: 0

Shots: Crystal Palace 7, Brentford 14

Shots on target: Crystal 2, Brentford 3

Possession: Crystal Palace 53, Brentford 47

3 things we learned, Crystal Palace vs Brentford

1. Pragmatic Palace figuring it out: Patrick Vieira won’t be delighted with a point against new boys Brentford, but he should take it. Palace are clearly a team in transition and with so many new players, it takes time for relationships to build on and off the pitch. This was a disjointed display from Palace in attack and in midfield, but they showed plenty of character to battle through these growing pains.

2. Bees still buzzing: If one team was going to win this, it was Brentford. Four points from their first two games is a great return and had they been a little sharper in the final third, they would have won. Mbuemo and Toney are a handful and when they win the ball back high, the entire team comes to life. What a start to life in the PL for Brentford.

3. Zaha out of sorts: We always focus on Zaha for Palace because he is by far their most talented player, but he looked out of sorts here. It looks like he knows how much pressure is on him this season. Given all of the experienced pros that Palace have let go this summer, Zaha is not only Palace’s biggest talent but he now has to be their leader. Let’s see if he can take his game up a few notches to do that.

Man of the Match: Ivan Toney – A constant threat for Brentford, he ran the channels well and held the ball up but couldn’t quite create a big chance or finish one off. A real handful.

Early on Conor Gallagher, on his debut for Palace, was clean through on goal after a good ball from Wilfried Zaha, but his shot smashed the woodwork and came back out as a glorious chance came and went for the Eagles.

Bees impress, again

Brentford grew into the game as Bryan Mbuemo and Ivan Toney both had efforts, as the Bees looked more comfortable and dangerous throughout.

Gallagher was denied by David Raya and the Chelsea loanee was the only real bright spark for Palace.

At the other end Mbuemo’s free kick clipped the top of the crossbar and Brentford were pushing hard to go ahead.

Palace struggle to get going in attack

In the second half Ivan Toney missed a header from a set piece as the ball hit his shoulder, and he then header a corner over after Vicente Guaita came and missed his punch.

Out of nothing Palace almost took the lead, as Wilfried Zaha cut inside and set up James McArthur, and his shot was brilliantly tipped over by David Raya.

At the other end Toney couldn’t find Mbuemo with his ball into the box as Brentford looked the most likely to win it late on, but it ended even.

