The Liverpool vs Burnley reaction was very interesting as both Jurgen Klopp and Sean Dyche had very different views of the game at Anfield.

For the first time in 18 months, Anfield was full and Liverpool used that energy from their fans to beat a spirited Burnley.

Klopp was exactly happy about the way Burnley played, or the way the game was officiated, and he wasn’t scared to voice that after the game.

Below you will find Liverpool vs Burnley reaction, as both camps share their view on an intriguing clash in front of a packed-out Anfield.

Liverpool vs Burnley reaction: Jurgen Klopp, Sean Dyche, players

Throughout the game, just like the last time they met at Liverpool, both Sean Dyche and Jurgen Klopp had plenty to say on the sidelines. So did their coaching teams.

It was a very combative display and referee Mike Dean let plenty of tough challenges go, from both teams, but Klopp wasn’t happy with the way games are now being officiated.

Here is what Jurgen Klopp had to tell BT Sport about Burnley’s tactics…

“You saw these challenges between Barnes and Wood and Virgil, I’m not 100 percent sure if we are going in the right direction with these kind of decisions. It feels like we are going back 10-15 years and saying ‘well that is the kind of football we wanted to see.’ It is just too dangerous… The rules are like they are but you cannot defend these situations. It makes the game really tricky. They are the most difficult to defend.”

“I’m not sure, I like all the decisions in favor of the offensive team that is fine, like offside, but we have to stick to protecting the players. We cannot deny that. You cannot say ‘that’s a challenge, I love watching that’ – watch wrestling if you like these kinds of things.”

Sean Dyche not happy with the refereeing or that McNeil didn’t win a penalty kick after a challenge from Alexander-Arnold in the first half:

Unlike Klopp, does Dyche like the new rules about referees allowing play to flow more?

“I do, but it didn’t happen today,” Dyche said. “Too many soft fouls. Too many for me. With the referees before the game they said there wouldn’t be soft fouls… We get a penalty that wasn’t given. If that is in the middle of the pitch it is given… We can see our squad, it is what it is. It is always a fight and we are going to have to fight this season. But you can see the lads today, they are up for it.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson hailed the home fans at Anfield, as the stadium was full for the first time since March 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Diogo Jota also hailed the atmosphere in Anfield, as he continues his superb start to this season, and his Liverpool career in general

Dwight McNeil, the star man for Burnley, believes the Clarets are heading in the right direction despite two defeats out of two to start the season

