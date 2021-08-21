Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool vs Burnley turned into a routine win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as the Reds fed of a raucous Anfield to ease past a stubborn Burnley.

In the end.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Diogo Jota scored a flicked header in the first half and Sadio Mane smashed home in the second, while Burnley had a few big chances and caused problems in the first half.

Overall, Klopp’s boys had too much quality in attack and were deserved winners as they’ve now won two out of two to start the new season. Sean Dyche’s Burnley have lost their opening two games but have impressed in both.

Liverpool vs Burnley final score, stats, results

Liverpool 2, Burnley 0

Goals scored: Diogo Jota 18′, Sadio Mane 69′

Shots: Liverpool 27, Burnley 9

Shots on target: Liverpool 9, Burnley 3

Possession: Liverpool 67, Burnley 33

3 things we learned, Liverpool vs Burnley

1. Clinical Jota deserves to start: 14 goals in 31 Premier League games is a very good return for Jota over the last 12 months and he just gives them a directness and sharpness in attack. Roberto Firmino is probably still the main man up top in the central role for Liverpool, but Jota is pushing him all the way. With two goals in two games to start the season, he looks very clinical.

2. McNeil holds key for Burnley: He had a couple of big chances and led everything good from Burnley in the first half. He cleared a shot off his own line in the second half too and with his contract situation unresolved and plenty of big teams showing interest, the Clarets have to get McNeil locked into a new contract.

3. Elliott belongs on this stage: The 18-year-old was brilliant on his first Liverpool start in the Premier League and looks like a real star of the future. His loan spell Blackburn kicked him on massively and he is going to play some big minutes this season. From being involved in the second goal to clever passing and powerful runs, he looks like a Klopp player.

Man of the Match: Mohamed Salah – Always a threat and came close to scoring, plus had a goal disallowed for offside. A constant threat.

Burnley had a few decent chances early on as Dwight McNeil had a shot cleared off the line but several Clarets players were offside in the build-up, so it wouldn’t have counted.

The visitors forced Alisson into a couple of saves, as Wood flicked a header on goal McNeil smashed a shot at the near post, but in and around those chances for the Clarets, Liverpool took the lead.

Jota leads way for clinical Liverpool

Kostas Tsimikas whipped in a delicious cross from the left and Jota got in front of Ben Mee and flicked home a header to put Liverpool 1-0 up.

With their first big chance of the game, Liverpool took the lead.

That goal got Liverpool going as Harvey Elliott teed up Salah but his shot was pushed wide by Nick Pope.

[ VIDEO: Full Premier League highlights ]

Salah then doubled Liverpool’s lead, or so he thought, but VAR was used and ruled out the goal for offside as Salah was just too far forward after a lovely pass from Elliott.

Sadio Mane then volleyed just over after a great ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool clicked through the gears.

Burnley couldn’t get out

Liverpool pushed hard in the second half for a second as McNeil did so well to block Salah’s goalbound effort on the line after good work from Elliott.

Jota then had a shot blocked as Liverpool huffed and puffed, and then Mane finished Burnley off.

Virgil van Dijk’s long-range pass set up the attack as Elliott and Alexander-Arnold combined with the latter clipping a lovely ball to Mane who smashed home to seal the win.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports