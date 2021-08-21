WATCH: Danny Ings smashes sensational overhead volley home

What a way for Danny Ings to ingratiate himself to the Villa Park faithful.
The $41 million Aston Villa striker went airborne for an overhead kick that carried real venom on its way into the Newcastle goal for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Ings now has two goals in two Premier League matches as a Villan after scoring in a 3-2 loss at Watford to open the season.
The home goal came from a game that was mostly Newcastle for the first half-hour but saw Villa turn on the class in a strong final 15 minutes.
The Magpies couldn’t have gotten much closer to a halftime stalemate, as Tyrone Mings nodded a huge throw-in toward Ings and the ex-Southampton man did the rest.
Wow.
ASTON VILLA IN FRONT!@IngsDanny JUST DID THAT. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eqOEcyE6SG
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 21, 2021