WATCH: Danny Ings smashes sensational overhead volley home

By Nicholas MendolaAug 21, 2021, 11:03 AM EDT
Danny Ings
Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images
What a way for Danny Ings to ingratiate himself to the Villa Park faithful.

The $41 million Aston Villa striker went airborne for an overhead kick that carried real venom on its way into the Newcastle goal for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Ings now has two goals in two Premier League matches as a Villan after scoring in a 3-2 loss at Watford to open the season.

WATCH ASTON VILLA – NEWCASTLE LIVE STREAM

The home goal came from a game that was mostly Newcastle for the first half-hour but saw Villa turn on the class in a strong final 15 minutes.

The Magpies couldn’t have gotten much closer to a halftime stalemate, as Tyrone Mings nodded a huge throw-in toward Ings and the ex-Southampton man did the rest.

Wow.