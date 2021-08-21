WATCH: Danny Ings smashes sensational overhead volley home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What a way for Danny Ings to ingratiate himself to the Villa Park faithful.

The $41 million Aston Villa striker went airborne for an overhead kick that carried real venom on its way into the Newcastle goal for a 1-0 halftime lead.

Ings now has two goals in two Premier League matches as a Villan after scoring in a 3-2 loss at Watford to open the season.

WATCH ASTON VILLA – NEWCASTLE LIVE STREAM

The home goal came from a game that was mostly Newcastle for the first half-hour but saw Villa turn on the class in a strong final 15 minutes.

The Magpies couldn’t have gotten much closer to a halftime stalemate, as Tyrone Mings nodded a huge throw-in toward Ings and the ex-Southampton man did the rest.

Wow.

ASTON VILLA IN FRONT!@IngsDanny JUST DID THAT. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eqOEcyE6SG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 21, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola