Nuno Espirito Santo is set to make his Wolves return in very short order on Sunday, when Tottenham Hotspur visit Molineux Stadium in matchweek 2 of the 2021-22 Premier League season (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Opening weekend went better for Tottenham than most might have expected, as Espirito Santo and Co., knocked off defending champions Manchester City to cause the shock of matchweek 1 — and they did it without Harry Kane, which is good news for Spurs because that might be the case again against Wolves. Kane is still pushing for his transfer to Man City and he wasn’t in the Tottenham squad for Europa Conference League qualifying on Thursday. If Kane it still around north London in 12 days’ time, perhaps then he’ll make himself available for selection by his new boss.

Wolves weren’t quite as successful last weekend, but they weren’t a million miles off either. Leicester City rode a moment of individual class from Jamie Vardy to a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium, spoiling Bruno Lage’s debut after he replaced his compatriot in the summer. On the very bright side for Wolves, Raul Jimenez (skull fracture) made his return after nearly nine months out of action. The Mexican international told this story of recovery and comeback this week.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Tottenham this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Wolves team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Pedro Neto (knee), Daniel Podence (adductor), Jonny (knee), Owen Otasowie (knock), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Tottenham team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (fitness), Tanguy Ndombele (fitness), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Wolves (+215) | Tottenham (+135) | Draw (+210)

Prediction

Wolves will again be without a few key figures on Sunday, most notably star attackers Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence, who combined for most of the side’s chances created a season ago. With Cristian Romero ($64 million) in contention to make his first start at center back, Tottenham’s most problematic position a year ago might just turn into a strength on the back of the midfield’s incredible pressing work. Wolves 0-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Wolves vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

