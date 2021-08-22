Ligue 1 game halted after fight between players and fans (video below): A French league match between Nice and Marseille was suspended on Sunday after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field after an opposition player threw a bottle back after being hit.
With about 15 minutes remaining, former West Ham United and current Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans.
Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer.
Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field.
The referee halted the match with Nice winning 1-0 at the time and sent the players to the locker rooms. The match was set to resume nearly an hour after the incident occurred.