VIDEO: Nice fans storm the field after confrontation with Marseille’s Payet

By Andy EdwardsAug 22, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

Ligue 1 game halted after fight between players and fans (video below): A French league match between Nice and Marseille was suspended on Sunday after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field after an opposition player threw a bottle back after being hit.

[ MORE: Arsenal vs Chelsea score, recap | Player ratings ]

With about 15 minutes remaining, former West Ham United and current Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans.

Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer.

[ MORE: Nuno happy after Harry Kane’s return; Dele Alli delighted in new role ]

Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field.

The referee halted the match with Nice winning 1-0 at the time and sent the players to the locker rooms. The match was set to resume nearly an hour after the incident occurred.

Follow @AndyEdMLS